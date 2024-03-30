RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Become The 1st Team To Claim An Away Win

Outlook Sports Desk

Virat Kohli Starts Off His Innings With A Four

Virat Kohli, who scored a memorable 83 not out, started off his innings with a four off Mitchell Starc.

AP

KKR Bowlers Restrict RCB To 182

A decent bowling performance from the visitors allowed RCB to post 182 despite Kohli's heroics.

AP

Phil Salt-Sunil Narine Blitz Away RCB Bowling

Phillip Salt and Sunil Narine blitzed away the RCB bowlers in the 2nd innings.

AP

Venkatesh Iyer-Shreyas Iyer Finish The Job

Despite dismissing the KKR openers, Venkatesh and Shreyas Iyer continued the power-hitting.

AP

KKR Become The First Team To Win Away This Season

After nine wins on the trot for the home sides, KKR broke the duck as they became the first side to claim an away victory.

Aijaz Rahi