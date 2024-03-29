Ian Bishop and Sunil Gavaskar: "It looks a glorious evening. The square is a little bit used, but the outfield looks superb. Dimensions of the ground aren't huge. We are the centre of the square - 61 metres (square) either side and 75 metres down the ground. A high six-hitting ground. The first game played here, we saw a number of seam bowlers taking pace off the ball. Maybe that's something faster bowlers may go to today. It looks interesting. It's still a good pitch, it's hard but there are areas over here - when you look at the good length spots, some of these cracks over here, when you touch, they are a little bit loose. If the spinners keep landing the ball over here, it's going to come apart a little bit and get you a little more turn. We hope there'll be no dew interrupting."