Pitch Report
Ian Bishop and Sunil Gavaskar: "It looks a glorious evening. The square is a little bit used, but the outfield looks superb. Dimensions of the ground aren't huge. We are the centre of the square - 61 metres (square) either side and 75 metres down the ground. A high six-hitting ground. The first game played here, we saw a number of seam bowlers taking pace off the ball. Maybe that's something faster bowlers may go to today. It looks interesting. It's still a good pitch, it's hard but there are areas over here - when you look at the good length spots, some of these cracks over here, when you touch, they are a little bit loose. If the spinners keep landing the ball over here, it's going to come apart a little bit and get you a little more turn. We hope there'll be no dew interrupting."
Advertisement
Steve Smith on Kohli-Gambhir Rivalry
“That’s a nice battle to look for. The rivalry is not going to be any different. I’m looking forward to it. Virat was outstanding last game, he showed some real ominous signs, and I’m looking forward to that contest tomorrow,” Smith said.
Advertisement
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 10 Live Blog, IPL 2024
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 10 in the IPL 2024 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Mitchell Starc returns to his 'former' home as he looks to impress after an ordinary start to his IPL 2024 season. Virat Kohli will be hungry for more whereas Shreyas Iyer and co will look to end the trend of 'team winning at home'. All eyes will be on the Kohli-Gambhir rivalry as either side will not want to put their guard down. Catch all the live scores and updates of RCB vs KKR, right here. (Scorecard | Streaming)