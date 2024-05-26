What followed was a clinical demolition job by a charged-up KKR bowling battery, which picked up an unprecedented 57 wickets in Kolkata's last six completed matches. Shreyas Iyer employed six bowlers on Sunday night, and each of them was among the wickets. Senior pro Andre Russell scalped three (3/19) and Starc ended with two (2/14 off three overs) as the Sunrisers were shot out for just 113, which is the lowest-ever total in IPL finals, with nine balls unaccounted for in their quota of 20 overs.