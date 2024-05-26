Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League Title Clashes

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in contention for the ignominious record of the lowest-ever total recorded in Indian Premier League finals history. The Mitchell Starc-led Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack demolished their batting order in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2024 final, BCCI photo
Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate a Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai. Photo: BCCI/IPL
The battle between Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers and Sunrisers Hyderabad's batters in the IPL 2024 final saw an outright winner on Sunday (May 26). The Mitchell Starc-led KKR bowling attack dismantled the otherwise rampaging SRH batting unit, leaving them eight down for just 95 runs (at the time of writing) in Chennai. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)

This puts SRH in contention for the ignominious record of the lowest-ever total recorded in IPL finals history. Chennai Super Kings’ score of 125 for nine against Mumbai Indians in the 2013 edition currently stands as the lowest total in an IPL final. CSK ended up losing the match by 24 runs as MI clinched their first-ever IPL title.

Mitchell Starc (left) in action during the Indian Premier League 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday (May 26). - BCCI/IPL
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Starc's 'Ball Of Tournament' To Abhishek - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Speaking of the lowest first-innings scores in IPL finals, Mumbai Indians could only manage 129 for eight in the 2017 summit clash against the now defunct Rising Pune Super Giants. But Rohit Sharma’s men succeeded in defending the paltry total, as RPSG fell one run short of the target. The Super Giants’ aggregate of 128 for six is also the second-lowest total in an IPL final.

Earlier, SRH won the toss and opted to bat first against Shreyas Iyer's KKR. Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins said he was not expecting dew and that is why he decided to bat first. Iyer, on the other hand, said he was looking to bowl first anyway.

KKR are two time IPL champions - X/@KKRiders
KKR Vs SRH: How Kolkata Knight Riders And SunRisers Hyderabad Have Fared In IPL Finals

BY Gaurav Thakur

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact Subs: Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfaine Rutherford

The last time the two teams met was in Qualifier 1, where KKR had easily defeated SRH to book their tickets to the final. Earlier in the season, KKR had beaten SRH by four runs in the only league-stage encounter between the two teams.

KKR finished the league stage on top of the table and booked a spot in the final at the first time of asking.

