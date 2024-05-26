Cricket

KKR Vs SRH: How Kolkata Knight Riders And SunRisers Hyderabad Have Fared In IPL Finals

Here is a look at how the two teams have fared in the IPL finals that they have played before the upcoming clash

X/@KKRiders
KKR are two time IPL champions Photo: X/@KKRiders
info_icon

KKR vs SRH is finally where we have reached after 73 games of the Indian Premier League 2024 with the two teams that topped the table in the league stage clashing in the final of the tournament. (Prediction | Stats Preview)

An exciting matchup awaits the fans with both teams boasting of powerhouse batting lineups and a strong bowling unit.

However, the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is not expected to be a batting paradise and the bowlers of both the teams might breath easy after knowing that.

Pat Cummins is aiming to become the fourth overseas and Australian captain to lead his team to an IPL trophy while Shreyas Iyer is also eyeing his maiden title at the tournament.

Captains of Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad, Shreyas Iyer (First from left) and Pat Cummins ahead of the qualifier 1 match of the 2024 Indian Premier League season. - BCCI
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Records Of Both Teams From Past Seasons - Who Has Won More Titles?

BY Uzma Fatima

Kolkata Knight Riders

2012: KKR vs CSK

KKR finished in the bottom half of the table in first three seasons. The management then gave Gautam Gambhir the reigns and the left-hander turned the fortunes of the franchise.

KKR's first final appearance came in 2012 where the Gambhir-led side had the task of containing Chennai Super Kings, a team that won the last two editions. An unheralded Manvinder Bisla played a knock for the ages as his stunning 89 from just 48 balls led KKR to the trophy in their very first finale.

2014: KKR vs KXIP

Just two years later, KKR again found themselves in the summit clash. They had won eight consecutive games to reach the final and faced an aggressive Kings XI Punjab in the trophy deciding clash.

Like Manvinder Bisla in 2012, KKR found their hero in Manish Pandey in 2014 as KKR chased 200 to break the hearts of KXIP fans and lift their second trophy.

2021: KKR vs CSK

In a rematch of their 2012 clash, KKR and CSK were up against each other in the final of IPL 2021. However, this time, CSK took the revenge and defeated KKR in a one-side match.

KKR in IPL finals

Won: 2

Lost: 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2016: SRH vs RCB

In the only instance in the history of IPL, SRH lifted the trophy in 2016 despite not finishing in the top two at the end of the league stage. The David Warner-led side broke the hearts of an in-form RCB in the final with Ben Cutting playing a key role.

2018: SRH vs CSK

Two years later in 2018, SRH this time led by Kane Williamson ran into a maginificent hundred from Shane Watson as CSK won the trophy in their return to IPL after two years of exile.

SRH in IPL finals

Won: 1

Lost : 1

