KKR Vs SRH: Who Is Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Artist Drake Backing To Lift IPL 2024 Final Trophy?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to lock horns against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26. (Prediction | Stats Preview)
Amidst all the cricket fanfare, multiple Grammy-award winner singer and rapper Drake has placed a massive sum of money on KKR to lift the IPL 2024 trophy.
Drake, who is a Canadian musician, has placed a whopping USD 250,000 (around Rs 2.07 Crore) on Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR to beat SRH in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday. The rapper took to Instagram to share his a screenshot of his placed bet.
This is the first time Drake has placed a bet on a cricket match. The post went viral as fans flooded the musician's Insta page with comments.
“Since @ovorajuju (Sureshkumar Subramaniam) team is out I am going with KKR for my first ever cricket bet (laughing with tears emoji) korbo lorbo jitbo," read the text on Drake's story with a screenshot of his bet on 'Stake'.
What's The Reason Behind Drake's Support To KKR In IPL 2024 Final?
As per Drake's Instagram story, the singer/rapper is backing KKR because Sureshkumar Subramaniam's team (the person tagged in the story) is out of the tournament.
Sureshkumar Subramaniam is reportedly Drake's manager and the former often refers to Drake as his boss. Going by users on the internet, Drake and Sureshkumar Subramaniam supported Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.