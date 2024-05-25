KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the grand final of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, May 16, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (Prediction|More Cricket News)
The confident Knight Riders have been in sensational form in the league as well as the playoff stage losing just three games all season and will look to go all the way when they meet Pat Cummins’ men at the Chepauk.
Before the KKR vs SRH match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from this exciting rivalry.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Head-To-Head Record
KKR and SRH have faced each other on 27 occasions in Indian Premier League history. Shreyas Iyer’s side have won 18 while SRH have won just nine but will be looking to take the most important fixture of them on Sunday.
KKR Vs SRH: Highest Run-Scorers
Former Sunrisers skipper David Warner leads the run charts for the most runs scored in this rivalry with 619 runs to his name. Nitish Rana and Manish Pandey are second and third with 492 and 438 runs respectively.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Highest Wicket-Takers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (24) leads the wickets column with the most number of wickets in this derby. Andre Russell with 19 is second, while Natarajan is third with 14.
KKR Vs SRH: Highest Individual Score
Australia’s David Warner has the highest individual score in the KKR-SRH match-up with 126, and England’s Harry Brook also has a 100 to his name sits behind Warner.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Best Bowling Figures
Prasidh Krishna’s four-for against SRH is the best bowling figures from either team in this mouth-watering rivalry.