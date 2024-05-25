Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the grand final of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, May 16, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Photo: AP/Bikas Das
IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the grand final of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, May 16, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (Prediction|More Cricket News)

The confident Knight Riders have been in sensational form in the league as well as the playoff stage losing just three games all season and will look to go all the way when they meet Pat Cummins’ men at the Chepauk.

Before the KKR vs SRH match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from this exciting rivalry.

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Head-To-Head Record

KKR and SRH have faced each other on 27 occasions in Indian Premier League history. Shreyas Iyer’s side have won 18 while SRH have won just nine but will be looking to take the most important fixture of them on Sunday. 

KKR Vs SRH: Highest Run-Scorers

Former Sunrisers skipper David Warner leads the run charts for the most runs scored in this rivalry with 619 runs to his name. Nitish Rana and Manish Pandey are second and third with 492 and 438 runs respectively. 

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Highest Wicket-Takers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (24) leads the wickets column with the most number of wickets in this derby. Andre Russell with 19 is second, while Natarajan is third with 14. 

KKR Vs SRH: Highest Individual Score

Australia’s David Warner has the highest individual score in the KKR-SRH match-up with 126, and England’s Harry Brook also has a 100 to his name sits behind Warner. 

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Best Bowling Figures

Prasidh Krishna’s four-for against SRH is the best bowling figures from either team in this mouth-watering rivalry. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu, S Jaishankar And Top Leaders Cast Vote | See Pics
  2. Hyderabad-Based Tourists Drive Into Stream In Kerala While Using Google Maps
  3. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  4. Day In Pics: May 25, 2024
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Voting and PDP Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Sidharth Malhotra En Route To Delhi To Cast His Vote, Shows Victory Sign To Paparazzi
  2. Esha Gupta Casts Her Vote, Urges The Rest Of Delhi To ‘Come On’
  3. Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Secretly Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony
  4. Rutuja Bagwe: Gave A 'Marathi Touch To My Dialogues' In 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor'
  5. Sanjay Dutt Remembers Dad Sunil Dutt’s Love On His 19th Death Anniversary
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Vs B Ongbamrungphan In Malaysia Masters SF Gets Underway
  2. Kanika Siwach Shines As Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beats Belgium 4-2 In Shootout
  3. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Final Preview
  4. World Para Athletics C'ships: India Bags Silver, Bronze In F46 Javelin After Protest
  5. IPL 2024: Kumar Sangakkara Points To Fatigue After Rajasthan Royals' Engine Failure In Final Stages
World News
  1. Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 300 'Buried', Rescue Ops Underway; Roads, Highway Blocked | Latest Updates
  2. China Warns Taiwan Of War As They Test Ability To 'Seize Power' Through Drills
  3. US' New $275 Million Package For Kyiv; Putin Allegedly Ready For Ceasefire | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  5. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 11 AM Voter Turnout At 25.76%; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase