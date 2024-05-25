Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: It's big one! Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Here is the match prediction, pitch report, probable playing XI and more

Photo: AP/Bikas Das
IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: So there were two! It's the final showdown in the marquee T20 tournament with the dominant Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the super aggressive Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Final of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. (More Cricket News|Full Coverage)

Shreyas Iyer's men defeated Pat Cummins's SRH in the Qualifier 1 to progress to the final whereas the latter defeated Eliminator winners, Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 by 36-runs.

Sent in to bat, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37). In reply, RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Dhruv Jurel (56 not out) doing bulk of the scoring.

Predicted Playing XIs For KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final

KKR (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora

SRH (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact Substitute: Shahbaz Ahmed

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is 61 metres and 72 metres square boundaries. SRH will know the track very well as they have played in the Qualifier 2. The Chepauk track could be 175-180 type wicket and also toss could become crucial. Batting first here could be vital.

null - X/@JioCinema
IPL 2024: Kavya Maran On Cloud Nine After SRH Beat RR To Book Final Clash With KKR

BY Gaurav Thakur

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final, Head-To-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played each other on 27 occasions in IPL history. The Men In Gold have won 18 times, while the men from Hyderabad have clinched nine victories.

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final, Weather Report

Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

As per AccuWeather, the weather in Chennai will be around 32°c on Sunday, May 26. The cloud cover will be around 100% as there are chances of rain.

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final, Match Prediction

As per Google's match win probability, the teams are evenly matched.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Grandfather Arrested, Cops Suspended, Pub Workers Protest | Top Points
  2. 'No Place For Double Standards': India Reiterates Stance On Terrorism At SCO Meet
  3. Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Red Alert In West Bengal, NCMC Gives Directives; Preps In Place In Kolkata | Details
  4. After Surge In Singapore, Nearly 300 FLiRT COVID Cases Detected In India | All About The New Variant
  5. Odisha CM Being Held 'Captive' By Close Aide VK Pandian, Says BJP In Letter To DGP, State Chief Secretary
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh Exits Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas' After Shooting For Three Days Without Explanation: Report
  2. Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur Dazzles In A Sparkly Blue Ensemble For Her Red Carpet Appearance
  3. Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Min Hee-jin Faces Lawsuit From ILLIT's Agency, Park Seo-joon's Dating Rumours And More
  4. 'Super Size Me' Director Morgan Spurlock Dies At 53 From Cancer Complications
  5. Kajol Set To Perform Action Sequences In Upcoming Film With Prabhu Deva, Director Charan Tej Uppalapati Confirms
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Action
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  4. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Women Claim Third Straight Gold To Complete Hat-Trick
  5. IPL 2024: RR's Hetmyer Fined By BCCI In Their 36-Run Defeat Vs SRH In Qualifier 2
World News
  1. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  2. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  3. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  4. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  5. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 9 AM Voter Turnout At 10.82%; President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi And More Cast Votes
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase