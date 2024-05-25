KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: So there were two! It's the final showdown in the marquee T20 tournament with the dominant Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the super aggressive Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Final of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. (More Cricket News|Full Coverage)
Shreyas Iyer's men defeated Pat Cummins's SRH in the Qualifier 1 to progress to the final whereas the latter defeated Eliminator winners, Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 by 36-runs.
Sent in to bat, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37). In reply, RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Dhruv Jurel (56 not out) doing bulk of the scoring.
Predicted Playing XIs For KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final
KKR (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora
SRH (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Impact Substitute: Shahbaz Ahmed
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Pitch Report
The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is 61 metres and 72 metres square boundaries. SRH will know the track very well as they have played in the Qualifier 2. The Chepauk track could be 175-180 type wicket and also toss could become crucial. Batting first here could be vital.
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final, Head-To-Head Record
Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played each other on 27 occasions in IPL history. The Men In Gold have won 18 times, while the men from Hyderabad have clinched nine victories.
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final, Weather Report
As per AccuWeather, the weather in Chennai will be around 32°c on Sunday, May 26. The cloud cover will be around 100% as there are chances of rain.
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final, Match Prediction
As per Google's match win probability, the teams are evenly matched.