IPL 2024: Kavya Maran On Cloud Nine After SRH Beat RR To Book Final Clash With KKR

Gaurav Thakur

IPL 2024 Final: KKR Vs SRH

It's now confirmed! Either KKR will win their third title coming Sunday or SRH will have their hands on the trophy for second time.

X/@IPL

Boult Shocks SRH

Trent Boult took three wickets in the powerplay even as Rahul Tripathi's 15-ball 37 took SRH to 68.

AP

Klaasen Stands Out

SRH kept losing wickets but Heinrich Klaasen stood in the middle and top scored with a fine half-century.

AP

Outstanding Avesh

SRH innings could not get the big finish and Avesh Khan was the man responsible with three wickets in the second half.

AP

Jais'ball' Begins Well

Chasing 176, Jaiswal gave a good start to RR with a 21-ball 42 but his wicket was a big turning point in the game.

AP

Shabaas Shahbaz!

Shahbaz Ahmed 23/3 turned the game on its head. He dismissed Jaiswal, Parag and Ashwin.

AP

Captain Cummins Shines

Pat Cummins brought the part-timer Abhishek Sharma and the opener repaid the faith by picking 2 crucial wickets.

AP

Its Over For RR

Dhruv Jurel fought hard with a fifty but the target remained out of reach and that was a full stop on RR's IPL 2024 campaign.

AP

SRH's Third Final

SRH will be playing their 3rd final on Sunday and Pat Cummins would try to become the third Australian to win an IPL trophy.

AP

Kavya Maran Overjoyed

SRH co-owner Kavya Maran seemed delighted as her team jumped from the last position last year to finals this time.

X/@JioCinema