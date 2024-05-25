Gaurav Thakur
It's now confirmed! Either KKR will win their third title coming Sunday or SRH will have their hands on the trophy for second time.
Trent Boult took three wickets in the powerplay even as Rahul Tripathi's 15-ball 37 took SRH to 68.
SRH kept losing wickets but Heinrich Klaasen stood in the middle and top scored with a fine half-century.
SRH innings could not get the big finish and Avesh Khan was the man responsible with three wickets in the second half.
Chasing 176, Jaiswal gave a good start to RR with a 21-ball 42 but his wicket was a big turning point in the game.
Shahbaz Ahmed 23/3 turned the game on its head. He dismissed Jaiswal, Parag and Ashwin.
Pat Cummins brought the part-timer Abhishek Sharma and the opener repaid the faith by picking 2 crucial wickets.
Dhruv Jurel fought hard with a fifty but the target remained out of reach and that was a full stop on RR's IPL 2024 campaign.
SRH will be playing their 3rd final on Sunday and Pat Cummins would try to become the third Australian to win an IPL trophy.
SRH co-owner Kavya Maran seemed delighted as her team jumped from the last position last year to finals this time.