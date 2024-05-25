Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

The KKR Vs SRH contest will decide who will be named Champions of India for the 2024 IPL season and will be played on Sunday, May 26.

AP
IPL 2024: SRH defeated RR by 36 runs to book a spot in the final against KKR. Photo: AP
info_icon

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: 73 games in, one to go. Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunrisers Hyderabad. MA Chidambaram Stadium. The high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders, who have been a force under Shreyas Iyer will take on the ultra aggressive Sunrisers Hyderabad who fear nothing that comes their way. The contest will decide who will be named Champions of India for the 2024 IPL season and the game will be played on Sunday, May 26. (More Cricket News |Full Coverage)

The Gautam Gambhir-mentored side humbled the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 by eight wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium to qualify for the IPL final. On the other hand, SRH beat Rajasthan Royals, thanks to the left-arm spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma spinning a web in Chennai. 

KKR have historically dominated the men from Hyderabad with 18 wins in 27 meetings with SRH winning just nine. 

Live streaming details of the KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final:

When is the KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 final match?

The IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on Sunday, May 26, at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final match in India?

The IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH will be telecasted live on Star Sports in India, while Fox Cricket will broadcast it in Australia. 

Where to watch KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final match online in India?

The live streaming of the KKR vs SRH match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Where to watch KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final match in Pakistan?

The IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It can also be streamed on Yupp TV.

Where to watch KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final match in Bangladesh?

The IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH can be live-streamed on Gazi TV in Bangladesh.

Where to watch KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH will be live streamed on YuppTV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh and Mayank Agarwal.

