Cricket

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad Knock Rajasthan Royals Out With 36-Run Win In Chennai - In Pics

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered their third IPL final after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Asked to bat first, SRH managed to post 175/9 after 20 overs on a slow track with big straight boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen made 50 runs off 34 balls whereas Travis Head and Rahul Tripathi also contributed with 34 off 28 and 37 off 15 balls respectively. Trent Boult and Avesh Khan took three wickets each and Sandeep Sharma also grabbed a brace. In response, RR could only manage to make 139/7 after the completion of 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed shared five wickets between them while giving just 47 runs in eight overs. SRH will face KKR in the final of the IPL 2024 at the same venue on Sunday.