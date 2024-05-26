Cricket

KKR Vs SRH: Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc, IPL 2024's Priciest Buys, To Face Off In Final

Many questions were raised about their price tag but both Aussie spearheads have proved their worth during the IPL season and will be up against each other in the title clash on Sunday

mitchell starc and pat cummins together X @dilbag_koundal
Australian cricketers Mitchell Starc (L) and Pat Cummins with 50-over World Cup trophy. Photo: X/ @dilbag_koundal
info_icon

The final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 26 May 2024 with both of the highest-paid players from the mini-auction featuring in it. (More Cricket News)

The Australian seamer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Pat Cummins were acquired by KKR for 24.75 Crore and SRH for 20.50 crore respectively in the mini-auction that was held in November last year.

Many questions were raised about their price tag but both Aussie spearheads have proved their worth during the IPL season and will be up against each other in the title clash on Sunday.

Mitchell Starc did not have a fantastic start to his campaign after returning to the IPL after nearly a decade. But he found his rhythm as the matches progressed and also helped KKR in winning matches. He was chosen the Player of the Match against SRH in the first qualifier for his 4-0-31-3 spell.

He completely bamboozled the SRH's top-order in the match which helped his team eventually restrict the Pat Cummins-led side to 159 runs. KKR batters successfully chased down the target in 13.4 overs to become the first team to enter the final of the IPL 2024.

On the other hand, his captain of the national side, Cummins was given the role to lead the side. He was also leading any T20 side for the first time. SRH had a combined bunch of young and experienced players. He provided the freedom to his young talented players to go and express themselves, which resulted in many sky-rocketing totals throughout the season.

SRH have both of the highest totals (287/3 vs RCB & 277/3 vs MI) of the IPL under their name and both came this year under his captaincy. The fourth-highest total ever of 266/7 also came this year from SRH. He has taken his team to the final of the IPL 2024. SRH ended at the bottom of the points table in the last season.

Moreover, Cummins has also led the side's seam-bowling attack along with the experienced troika of T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat. He has always given credit to his teammates and staff members for the team's success, which shows his calm demeanour as a captain.

He has taken 17 wickets in 15 matches so far in the IPL 2024, which is the second-highest for any SRH player after T Natarajan's 19 wickets.

Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, has taken 15 wickets so far in 13 matches for the KKR. He has a very good record against his compatriot Travis Head, who will be opening the batting for SRH on Sunday.

SRH and KKR are the two best teams of the season from the start and now when both Australians have already justified their price value in the IPL 2024, they will be ready for the final face-off in Chennai on Sunday.

