Cricket

IPL 2024: Top 5 Run-Scorers Of The Season Featuring Kohli, Gaikwad And Head

The IPL 2024 saw a revolution in the batting and bowlers looked hopeless most of the time in the ground. Let's have a look at the top 5 run-scorers of the IPL 2024

virat kohli entry X @RCBTweets
Virat Kohli made 741 runs in IPL 2024 with an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.70. Photo: X/ @RCBTweets


The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to end with the much-anticipated summit clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday, 26 May 2024. (More Cricket News)

The IPL 2024 saw a huge pile of runs in the league stage matches and later in the playoffs. Because of the 'Impact Player' rule, every team had the luxury to afford an extra batter which helped the batters especially the top-order batters to play their shots without thinking much of the risks.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad's openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma defined the opening differently by going berserk from the word go. They crossed the 100-run mark twice in the powerplay of the IPL 2024.

The IPL 2024 saw a revolution in the batting and bowlers looked hopeless most of the time in the ground. Let's have a look at the top 5 run-scorers of the IPL 2024:

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni fields the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. - AP Photo/Kashif Masood
IPL 2024: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Fit Enough To Play One More Season, Believes Mohammad Kaif

BY Jagdish Yadav

1. Virat Kohli - 741 runs (RCB)

The former skipper of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) amassed 741 runs in 15 matches before his team was knocked out of the IPL 2024 in the Eliminator. Kohli is the highest run-getter of the season and the difference between him and the second batter is 158 runs. This is his second-best season with the bat after the 2016 season where he made 971 runs which is the best for any batter in IPL history. He made runs with an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.70. He hit 62 fours and 38 sixes in IPL 2024.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 583 runs (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad had the added pressure of leading the five-time champions and also defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season after MS Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy. Gaikwad did not had a very good start to the season but he managed to recover and was very much involved in the race for the orange cap. He finally ended in second position after Kohli. He made 583 runs in 14 innings of the league stage with an average of 53 and a strike rate of 141.16. He hit 58 fours and 18 sixes in IPL 2024.

3. Riyan Parag - 573 runs (RR)

Riyan Parag was named the designated number four batter for the Rajasthan Royals before the start of the season by mentor Kumar Sangakkara. He showed progress and maturity in his batting and finished matches as well. He continued his good batting form from the domestic circuit and displayed that in the IPL as well. He made 573 runs in 14 innings in which he played out of 15 matches. He was the highest run-scorer from his team and made runs with an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.22. He hit 40 fours and 33 sixes.

Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah has 17 wickets in 11 matches till now in IPL 2024. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Top 5 Bowling Spells From League Stage Ft Jasprit Bumrah And Sandeep Sharma

BY Outlook Sports Desk

4. Travis Head - 567 runs (SRH)

Travis Head is the only batter in the top 5 who will be playing in the final and has a chance to increase the number of runs. The kind of batting he has done so far this season has been revolutionary and has also given SRH a strong case to win the title this year. He has made 567 runs in 14 innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad with an average of 43.62 and a strike rate of 192.20. He has hit 64 fours and 32 sixes in the ongoing IPL 2024.

5. Sanju Samson - 531 runs (RR)

The captain of Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson had his best IPL season this year. He led his team to the top of the table in the first half and also batted well in the top order. He made 531 runs in 15 innings with an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.47. His maturity in batting and style of building the inning has handed him a call-up from the national side for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 also. He hit 48 fours and 24 sixes in the IPL 2024.

