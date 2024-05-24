Cricket

IPL 2024: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Fit Enough To Play One More Season, Believes Mohammad Kaif

Dhoni had undergone knee surgery last year and despite not being fully fit, scored 161 runs in 73 balls with a strike rate of 220.55 in IPL 2024. He also did 20-over wicket-keeping in all league-stage matches for CSK

MS Dhoni running for the ball in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni fields the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Kashif Masood
info_icon

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni should go on to play at least one more season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), given his form, fitness and ability to hit boundaries. (Full CoverageMore Cricket News)

There are speculations that the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain could have played his last IPL match. However, there is no clarity on the subject.

Dhoni had undergone knee surgery last year and despite not being fully fit, scored 161 runs in 73 balls with a strike rate of 220.55 in IPL 2024. He also did 20-over wicket-keeping in all league-stage matches for CSK.

Kaif feels that Dhoni can still deliver for CSK and is fit enough to play one more IPL season.

"Personally, I don't think he's done, he could not win the game (last league match against RCB). In the last over after hitting a six, he got out. You could make out seeing the body language that he seemed very disappointed not winning the game for CSK," Kaif told PTI Videos.

"Why he should not come back? He is fit, scoring runs and hitting sixes, and there's no reason to stop playing... it's up to him, we can't say with Dhoni what's his plan," added Kaif.

Kaif was also impressed with the way Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer has taken his team to the final.

Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni, centre, warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. - AP Photo/Kashif Masood
BCCI Needs MS Dhoni's Help For Convincing Stephen Fleming To Take Up India's Head Coach Job

BY Jagdish Yadav

KKR was the table-topper after the league stages with 20 points and entered their fourth IPL final this season after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the first qualifier.

"He (Iyer) missed the whole IPL last year and KKR probably missed his captaincy in 2023. He looks very calm under pressure because he is changing the bowlers and picking his playing XI.

"In a tournament like the IPL, you have to be very composed, and know what's happening in the game and Iyer has come a long way. He has become a much better captain now," opined Kaif.

KKR's success is always credited to Gautam Gambhir, the newly appointed Mentor but Kaif believes that the team's success had a lot to do with how the skipper Shreyas Iyer has led his side on the field.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. - X | Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni Retirement: Five Best Moments Of The CSK Legend In IPL History

BY Uzma Fatima

"We always talk about (Gautam) Gambhir, but he can't enter the field... in the rope with the players. Iyer has been there with the players and it will help him grow as a person and player.

"He missed out on the (T20) World Cup this year (beginning in the US and West Indies next month), but certainly it's great learning for him, captaining the team, leading it to the finals. He has a great future ahead," said Kaif.

The 43-year-old feels KKR were always the favourites to win the IPL 2024 title as they have a balanced side and a lethal bowling attack.

"I think KKR is a very well-balanced side. Tournament-winning team has to have good bowlers, KKR has got the bowlers. You saw how (Mitchell) Starc bowled against (SRH in Qualifier 1), it's a balanced side. KKR has got all bases covered in terms of batting and bowling. They are the team to beat in IPL, they are way ahead."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lightning Kills College Student In Udupi
  2. No Change Of Guard Ceremony On Saturday Due To Lok Sabha Polls In Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan
  3. Railways Suspends Drivers, Assistants For Operating Trains At 120 Kmph Against 20 Kmph Limit
  4. Gujarat: Villagers Block Highway, Hurl Stones After Fatal Accident; Police Lob 90 Tear Gas Shells
  5. Kolkata: Section 144 Imposed From May 28 To July 26 To Avoid 'Violent Demonstrations'
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’: Farhan Akhtar To 'Revive' Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif’s Film?
  2. Amitabh Bachchan On Working On ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ft. Prabhas-Deepika Padukone: It's Never Known What End Results Shall Be
  3. ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ Trailer Review: Pratik Gandhi Is Ready To Fight For Justice
  4. 'Manjummel Boys' Producer Respond To Ilaiyaraaja's Legal Notice For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
  5. 'Atlas' On Netflix Movie Review: Even Jennifer Lopez's Strong Performance Couldn't Save This Poorly-Scripted Adventure
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Travis Head Launching Massive Shots!
  2. ICC Announces Elite Commentary Panel For Men's T20 World Cup 2024
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  4. Legends Intercontinental T-20 League Unveiled With Big Stars In Attendance
  5. India Head Coach Hunt: Will VVS Laxman Replace Rahul Dravid? Latest Update
World News
  1. ICJ Orders Israel To Halt Rafah Offensive, Report Progress In One Month | Check Full Ruling
  2. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  3. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  4. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  5. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: 'Kejriwal Playing Role Of Playback Singer In Corruption', Says BJP's Trivedi