IPL 2024: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Fit Enough To Play One More Season, Believes Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni should go on to play at least one more season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), given his form, fitness and ability to hit boundaries. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
There are speculations that the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain could have played his last IPL match. However, there is no clarity on the subject.
Dhoni had undergone knee surgery last year and despite not being fully fit, scored 161 runs in 73 balls with a strike rate of 220.55 in IPL 2024. He also did 20-over wicket-keeping in all league-stage matches for CSK.
"Personally, I don't think he's done, he could not win the game (last league match against RCB). In the last over after hitting a six, he got out. You could make out seeing the body language that he seemed very disappointed not winning the game for CSK," Kaif told PTI Videos.
"Why he should not come back? He is fit, scoring runs and hitting sixes, and there's no reason to stop playing... it's up to him, we can't say with Dhoni what's his plan," added Kaif.
Kaif was also impressed with the way Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer has taken his team to the final.
KKR was the table-topper after the league stages with 20 points and entered their fourth IPL final this season after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the first qualifier.
"He (Iyer) missed the whole IPL last year and KKR probably missed his captaincy in 2023. He looks very calm under pressure because he is changing the bowlers and picking his playing XI.
"In a tournament like the IPL, you have to be very composed, and know what's happening in the game and Iyer has come a long way. He has become a much better captain now," opined Kaif.
KKR's success is always credited to Gautam Gambhir, the newly appointed Mentor but Kaif believes that the team's success had a lot to do with how the skipper Shreyas Iyer has led his side on the field.
"We always talk about (Gautam) Gambhir, but he can't enter the field... in the rope with the players. Iyer has been there with the players and it will help him grow as a person and player.
"He missed out on the (T20) World Cup this year (beginning in the US and West Indies next month), but certainly it's great learning for him, captaining the team, leading it to the finals. He has a great future ahead," said Kaif.
The 43-year-old feels KKR were always the favourites to win the IPL 2024 title as they have a balanced side and a lethal bowling attack.
"I think KKR is a very well-balanced side. Tournament-winning team has to have good bowlers, KKR has got the bowlers. You saw how (Mitchell) Starc bowled against (SRH in Qualifier 1), it's a balanced side. KKR has got all bases covered in terms of batting and bowling. They are the team to beat in IPL, they are way ahead."