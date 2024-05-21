MS Dhoni Retirement: Five Best Moments Of The CSK Legend In IPL History

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni best finisher by a country mile, at the moment, in the entire IPL" - AB de Villiers
Indian Premier League (IPL) is unfortunately at a turning point from where the best finisher MS Dhoni will never be seen wearing Jersey no.7 on the field. He is retiring after the 2024 IPL season, as per his statements given last year. Match number 68 ended Chennai Super Kings (CSK) campaign with a 27-run defeat at the hands of Faf du Plessis led-Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) which was probably Dhoni's last match, however, it is not yet confirmed. (IPL Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Nevertheless, before the official news of Dhoni's retirement breaks millions of hearts, and before Thala's absence casts a shadow in the cricket world, let's cherish the best five moments of the CSK legend from the 17-year history of IPL.
Best Five Moments Of MS Dhoni In IPL History
2012 - The 20-Ball 51 Runs By Dhoni
It was the fourth season of IPL, CSK with two trophies adorned in the compartment facing off the Rohit Sharma led-Mumbai Indians in the final eliminator match scored 187 runs. Hero of the match? none other than MS Dhoni whose knock of 51 in just 20 balls executing six boundaries and two sixes in the death overs powered the innings high enough to be chased by MI. Chennai won the match by 38 runs.
2010 - CSK's First IPL Trophy
Chennai Super Kings' journey of FIVE Indian Premier League's trophy traces back to 2010, season two of the league. It was a very crucial match, CSK needed to chase down the target of 192 runs set by Kings Eleven Punjab to enter the semi-finals. Captain Dhoni smashed 52 runs not out off 29 balls. But what made it the best of all was the need of 16 runs in the last over. The Ranchi boy (then the captain of the Indian Cricket team) started off with a boundary and ended the match with 2 balls to spare throwing two consecutive sixes. Dhoni's team won the match and later lifted their first silverware.
2018 - Dhoni's Knock Saves CSK
The journey of winning the 2018 trophy faced several challenging moments when the captain singlehandedly turned the tides in favour of the team. One such moment was the match against Rajasthan Royals when the CSK legend had to walk in at number 4, as the team was at 22/2 at the end of powerplay. The downturn innings was then powered by the batting maestro who smashed an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls with 4 sixes and as many boundaries to set the target of 175 runs. Later, Chennai Super Kings won the match by 8 runs.
2019 - 84 Off 48 Balls Against RCB
Chennai Super Kings at 28/4 in only 6 overs, chasing the target of 162 runs set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was the time for the Myth, the man, and the legends! Dhoni stepped in, carrying the Yellove expectations. He scored a beautiful indeed, 48 balls 84, his highest-ever individual in IPL. The best part was the delivery of 24 runs in the last five balls of the final over. He matched all the expectations, won all the hearts, but unfortunately lost the match by just 1 run.
2018 - 70 Off 34 Balls Vs RCB
Chennai Super Kings were experiencing the daunting task of chasing 205 runs, and were down with four of their power batters at just 74/4 in 9th over. Dhoni arrived at the crease to bat at number six alongside Ambati Rayadu. The captain delivered an unbeaten knock of 70 runs in just 34 balls comprising of 7 sixes and one boundary and with the contribution of Rayadu's 82 off 53 balls won the match by 5 wickets.
2024 - The 4-Ball 20 Against Old Rivals, Mumbai Indians
Not just Dhoni's but one of the best moments of the entire IPL 2024 season was recorded in the CSK vs MI match. Batting first Ruturaj Gaikwad led CSK was suffering from poor innings, but it was Dhoni's impressive display in the last over that turned the tide towards his team. The 42-year-old smashed hattrick sixes in the last over delivered by Hardik Pandya and propelled Chennai's target to a formidable 206 runs. Ultimately, Mumbai Indians fell short by the same, 20 runs, making the match memorable in Thala's fandom forever