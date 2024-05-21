MS Dhoni Retirement: Five Best Moments Of The CSK Legend In IPL History

Chennai Super Kings' journey of FIVE Indian Premier League's trophy traces back to 2010, season two of the league. It was a very crucial match, CSK needed to chase down the target of 192 runs set by Kings Eleven Punjab to enter the semi-finals. Captain Dhoni smashed 52 runs not out off 29 balls. But what made it the best of all was the need of 16 runs in the last over. The Ranchi boy (then the captain of the Indian Cricket team) started off with a boundary and ended the match with 2 balls to spare throwing two consecutive sixes. Dhoni's team won the match and later lifted their first silverware.