MS Dhoni Retirement: MSD Rides Bike In Ranchi Days After IPL 2024 Heartache - Watch

Ever since the reigning IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), speculation is rife around MS Dhoni's future in the lucrative T20 league. The five-time champions lost by 27 runs and as a result, saw their IPL 2024 season come to a close. (More Cricket News | Full Coverage)
A season that began with Dhoni renouncing his captaincy with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over, the former skipper was mainly seen batting lower down the order for CSK.
There has been no official announcement or talk about MSD's future, but the former India captain was seen taking on a bike ride in his hometown Ranchi and the videos have gone viral on social media.
On the cricketing front, BCCI are on the lookout for a new head coach to replace Rahul Dravid and as per reports, CSK's Stephen Fleming is on their radar.
Fleming, who has been on CSK's books since 2008, has guided the franchise to 5 IPL titles and has also stitched a great bond with MSD. As per a source close to the BCCI, the board will seek Dhoni's advice before moving in for the Kiwi legend.
“Fleming hasn’t said no,” the BCCI source was quoted in the Hindustan Times. “He has expressed his concerns about the tenure of the contract, which is nothing unusual. Even Rahul Dravid wasn’t keen in the beginning. He was persuaded. It shouldn’t be a surprise if the same thing happens with Fleming. And who better than MS Dhoni to do the job?”