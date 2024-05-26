It is the battle of Titans! Kolkata Knight Riders topping the table with 20 points while the SunRisers Hyderabad coming through a long journey of glory are set to face each other in the final match of the 2024 Indian Premier League on May 25, Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
In the 17 years of IPL history, several teams have created several records. Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad are the two teams who have tasted the championship victory. Both teams have done wonders at particular times, especially in the 2024 season.
How many IPL Titles KKR have won?
The Kolkata Knight Riders have two Indian Premier League titles in 2012 and 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. The team has reached the finals four times including this year. Back in 2012 in pursuit of lifting the first-ever trophy, KKR defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the summit clash. In 2014 they faced the Punjab Kings in the finals and emerged victorious by 3 wickets.
Three years ago, in 2021 KKR then led by Eoin Morgan concluded the season as runners-up as Chennai Super Kings overpowered them by 27 runs.
This year it is time again when the Riders will be in action at the summit clash against the formidable SunRisers Hyderabad with hopes to clinch their third title.
As a matter of fact, SunRisers Hyderabad despite being one of the powerhouse in the Indian Premier League, have won only one IPL title, which came back in 2016. They have entered the playoffs for four seasons in a row after sealing the first big victory. However, after the 2020 season, amongst the emerging star teams like Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and old champions Chennai Super Kings, Hyderabad found themselves languishing down below in the points table.
Their lackluster in recent years includes two bottom finishes in the 2021 and 2023 seasons and an eighth-place finish in 2022. This time around, under the guidance of the Australian captain Pat Cummins, the team has been on a juggernaut. They first broke the record for the highest team total by posting 277 runs against Mumbai Indians and then improved it by 10 runs scoring 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
So far, SRH have reached the finals of IPL only three times, (including the 17th season) in - 2016 vs RCB, 2018 vs CSK, and 2024 Vs KKR.