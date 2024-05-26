Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Who Has Won More Titles?

It is time for the last show of the 2024 Indian Premier League as the Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against the SunRisers Hyderabad in the summit clash. Let's take a closer look at the records each team has made over the intervening years

BCCI
Captains of Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad, Shreyas Iyer (First from left) and Pat Cummins ahead of the qualifier 1 match of the 2024 Indian Premier League season. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

It is the battle of Titans! Kolkata Knight Riders topping the table with 20 points while the SunRisers Hyderabad coming through a long journey of glory are set to face each other in the final match of the 2024 Indian Premier League on May 25, Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

In the 17 years of IPL history, several teams have created several records. Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad are the two teams who have tasted the championship victory. Both teams have done wonders at particular times, especially in the 2024 season.

How many IPL Titles KKR have won?

The Kolkata Knight Riders have two Indian Premier League titles in 2012 and 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. The team has reached the finals four times including this year. Back in 2012 in pursuit of lifting the first-ever trophy, KKR defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the summit clash. In 2014 they faced the Punjab Kings in the finals and emerged victorious by 3 wickets.

Captains Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins pose with the Indian Premier League 2024 trophy ahead of their final clash in Chennai. - BCCI/IPL
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Three years ago, in 2021 KKR then led by Eoin Morgan concluded the season as runners-up as Chennai Super Kings overpowered them by 27 runs.

This year it is time again when the Riders will be in action at the summit clash against the formidable SunRisers Hyderabad with hopes to clinch their third title.

How many IPL Titles KKR have won?


As a matter of fact, SunRisers Hyderabad despite being one of the powerhouse in the Indian Premier League, have won only one IPL title, which came back in 2016. They have entered the playoffs for four seasons in a row after sealing the first big victory. However, after the 2020 season, amongst the emerging star teams like Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and old champions Chennai Super Kings, Hyderabad found themselves languishing down below in the points table.

Their lackluster in recent years includes two bottom finishes in the 2021 and 2023 seasons and an eighth-place finish in 2022. This time around, under the guidance of the Australian captain Pat Cummins, the team has been on a juggernaut. They first broke the record for the highest team total by posting 277 runs against Mumbai Indians and then improved it by 10 runs scoring 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

So far, SRH have reached the finals of IPL only three times, (including the 17th season) in - 2016 vs RCB, 2018 vs CSK, and 2024 Vs KKR.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: 3 People Die After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Krishna Nagar
  2. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Storm Intensifies To 'Severe Cyclonic' Level; To Make Landfall At Midnight
  3. Goa: 4 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured As Bus Rams Into Roadside Shanties
  4. Bangladesh MP Murder: Gold Smuggling 'Reason' Behind Crime; Search For Body Parts Continues | Probe Details
  5. Delhi: 7 Children Die As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Baby Care Hospital In Vivek Vihar
Entertainment News
  1. Richard Sherman Dies At 95: Oscar-Winning Disney Legend Passes Away Due To Age-Related Illness
  2. Nicki Minaj Released From Custody After Being Detained In Amsterdam For Drug Possession; Manchester Show Postponed
  3. Cannes 2024: Sean Baker's 'Anora' Wins Palme d'Or, Check Out The Full List Of Winners Of The Film Festival
  4. Bengaluru's Nithin NJ & Delhi's Gaurav Sharma Bag 'Dance Deewane' Trophy, Take Home Rs 20 Lakh
  5. Francis Coppola Presents Honorary Palme d'Or To Lifelong Buddy George Lucas At Cannes
Sports News
  1. FA Cup Final: Ratcliffe 'Proud' Of Man Utd's Win But Avoids Ten Hag In Celebratory Message
  2. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On Gautam Gambhir's Spotlight: 'Hype Is Created By You Guys'
  3. Monaco GP Qualifying: Verstappen's Record Bid Ends, Leclerc Takes Pole - In Pics
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: In-Form PV Sindhu Faces Wang Zhi Yi In Malaysia Masters Final
  5. KKR Vs SRH IPL 2024 FINAL: Who Has Won More Titles?
World News
  1. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  2. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  3. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  4. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  5. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest