KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer Aim At Creating History In Chennai

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Weather Report
The weather in Chennai this evening will be around 33 degrees Celsius with 100% cloud cover. Humidity will be at 66%. Currently, the temperature is 37 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, the temperature will range between 38 and 31 degrees Celsius.
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Updates
10 years after Gautam Gambhir's KKR defeated a team led by an Australian - George Bailey's KXIP - to win the IPL 2014 trophy, the same team, this time mentored by the Indian legend, hopes to break the hearts of another Aussie skipper in this year's IPL final. History and form both side with KKR but Pat Cummins will back his incredible team to pull of an upset in the summit clash of the IPL 2024. Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins both have the opportunity to etch their name in history by winning their maiden IPL trophy as captain but only one of them will succeed. Who will it be? Follow KKR Vs SRH IPL 2024 Final live scores here