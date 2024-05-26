Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer Aim At Creating History In Chennai

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: 10 years after Gautam Gambhir's KKR defeated a team led by an Australian - George Bailey's KXIP - to win the IPL 2014 trophy, the same team, this time mentored by the Indian legend, hopes to break the hearts of another Aussie skipper in this year's IPL final. History and form both side with KKR but Pat Cummins will back his incredible team to pull of an upset in the summit clash of the IPL 2024. Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins both have the opportunity to etch their name in history by winning their maiden IPL trophy as captain but only one of them will be able to do so. Who will it be? Follow KKR Vs SRH IPL 2024 Final live scores here