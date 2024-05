Sports

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Register First Away Win Against Mumbai Indians After 12 Years

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 24 runs against Mumbai Indians in match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to claim their first win after 12 years at the venue. Asked to bat first, KKR put up only 169 runs on the board thanks to Venkatesh Iyer's valiant knock of 70 runs off 52 balls. In response, MI never looked settled and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, they were restricted to 145 runs in 18.5 overs as Mitchell Starc took four wickets whereas Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets each.