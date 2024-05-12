GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Gujarat Titans host Kolkata Knight Riders in match No. 63 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans will be looking to go all guns out and fetch two crucial points to remain in playoff contention. (Preview | Key Battles )
The Titans will come into the fixture on the back of twin-tons from Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, giving him a 35-run victory against the Super Kings from Chennai. On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders secured their playoff ticket in the last game against the Mumbai Indians winning a 16-over game.
Before the GT Vs KKR game gets underway, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.
Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Head-To-Head Record
The Titans and Knight Riders have faced off each other thrice in the IPL. The men from Kolkata trail after managing to win just one game but will look to equal the tally in their travel to Ahmedabad.
GT Vs KKR: Highest Run-Scorers
Gujarat Titans’ Vijay Shankar has usually turned up when GT take on KKR. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has 114 runs to his name and is leading the run-scoring charts. Right behind him is all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer with 111 runs. KKR and India finisher Rinku Singh is third with 102 runs.
Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Highest Wicket-Takers
Mohammed Shami leads the highest wicket-taker race in the fixture bagging six wickets. Picking four in a single game, Russell stands second with five accompanied by Rashid Khan. Sunil Narine is third with four in his bag.
GT Vs KKR: Highest Individual Score
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has the best individual score in the fixture, scoring 83 while chasing 205 at the Narendra Modi Stadium last season.
Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders : Best Bowling Figures
Star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell’s 4/5 is the best bowling figures in the three games the Titans and Knight Riders have played each other. However, KKR lost the same courtesy of Hardik Pandya’s exceptional 67 and Rashid Khan’s 2/22 in four overs.