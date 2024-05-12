Cricket

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

The Titans will come into the fixture on the back of twin-tons from openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

IPL 2024: RCB vs GT
IPL 2024: RCB vs GT | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

Gujarat Titans host Kolkata Knight Riders in match No. 63 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans will be looking to go all guns out and fetch two crucial points to remain in playoff contention. (Preview | Key Battles )

The Titans will come into the fixture on the back of twin-tons from Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, giving him a 35-run victory against the Super Kings from Chennai. On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders secured their playoff ticket in the last game against the Mumbai Indians winning a 16-over game. 

Before the GT Vs KKR game gets underway, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.

Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Head-To-Head Record

The Titans and Knight Riders have faced off each other thrice in the IPL. The men from Kolkata trail after managing to win just one game but will look to equal the tally in their travel to Ahmedabad. 

GT Vs KKR: Highest Run-Scorers

Gujarat Titans’ Vijay Shankar has usually turned up when GT take on KKR. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has 114 runs to his name and is leading the run-scoring charts. Right behind him is all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer with 111 runs. KKR and India finisher Rinku Singh is third with 102 runs. 

Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Highest Wicket-Takers

Mohammed Shami leads the highest wicket-taker race in the fixture bagging six wickets. Picking four in a single game, Russell stands second with five accompanied by Rashid Khan. Sunil Narine is third with four in his bag.

GT Vs KKR: Highest Individual Score

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has the best individual score in the fixture, scoring 83 while chasing 205 at the Narendra Modi Stadium last season. 

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate the win over Mumbai Indians in match 60 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens. - BCCI
IPL 2024: What Is KKR's Winning Mantra? 'Win Together, Lose Together,' Says Nitish Rana

BY PTI

Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders : Best Bowling Figures

Star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell’s 4/5 is the best bowling figures in the three games the Titans and Knight Riders have played each other. However, KKR lost the same courtesy of Hardik Pandya’s exceptional 67 and Rashid Khan’s 2/22 in four overs. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Burglar Held; His Mom Who Made Him Consume Drugs Before Committing Crime On Run
  2. Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon
  3. Met Dept Predicts Rainfall For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Poll-Related Seizures Cross Rs 296 Crore Mark
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma Mark First Anniversary Of 'Dahaad' Premiere
  2. Feel Like An Actor On Film Sets, Not Heroine: Madhoo Shah
  3. Frank Grillo To Portray Rick Flag Sr In 'Peacemaker 2'
  4. Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024: Musicians Create Magic At Atlanta’s Central Park – View Pics
  5. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shooting Of 'Chhava', Calls Working On Film A 'Dramatic Journey'
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 187/9
  2. Norwich City 0-0 Leeds United: Championship Play-Off Finely Poised For Second Leg After Draw
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Selection Trials: Esha Singh, Anish Bhanwala Register Second Win
  4. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out By Alejandro Tabilo In Round Of 32
  5. Lewandowski Transfer: Agent Gives Major Update Amid Speculation Over Barcelona Star's Future
World News
  1. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  2. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  4. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  5. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail