Cricket

Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

KKR vs DC, IPL 2024 match 47, AP photo
Varun Chakravarthy (right) picked up three wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024 match at the Eden Gardens on April 29. Photo: AP
info_icon

The Gujarat Titans (GT) still have an outside chance of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The Shubman Gill-led side have two games left and four massive points to play for. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

They will now face high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who recently secured their playoff berth after their win against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens. 

GT have five wins from 12 games whereas KKR have accumulated nine from 12. 

Ahead of the GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 fixture, here are the three key battles to look forward to -

Andre Russell Vs Rashid Khan

Andre Russell has not yet peaked with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders, though he has shown a few glimpses of his ridiculous abilities. On the other hand, Rashid Khan has also not lived up to the GT expectations. 

Both these T20 superstars on their day can win any game from the jaws of defeat. When KKR send Russell in to accelerate the innings, Rashid Khan could be sent as a damage control. Rashid has also dismissed Russell thrice in the IPL. 

Shubman Gill Vs Mitchell Starc

The ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium went Mitchell Starc’s way. It will be interesting to see when KKR fly to Ahmedabad on Monday night. 

Mitchell Starc celebrates after KKR defeats MI on Friday in IPL 2024 - PTI/Kunal Patil
Mitchell Starc Explains What No Impact Player Rule In T20 World Cup Could Mean for Captains

BY PTI

Gill, coming off a spectacular hundred will be raring to go again. On the other hand, Starc just bowled one over in a rain-marred game at the Eden Gardens. It should be a cracking encounter with Starc swinging the new rock against Gill. 

Sai Sudharsan Vs Varun Chakravarty

Sai Sudharsan has been having a dream season with the bat for Gujarat Titans. The left-handed batting sensation is coming off a brilliant hundred against the Chennai Super Kings. 

Varun Chakravarthy has been a stand out for KKR this season. The spinner has picked up 18 wickets in 12 matches and is a strong Purple Cap contender. If GT continue to open with Sudharsan, KKR can bring in Chakravarty who can steer the attack in the powerplay. 

