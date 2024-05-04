Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade