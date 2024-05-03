MI Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Host Kolkata Knight Riders At Wankhede Stadium

Welcome to the live coverage of match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The stage is set for an exciting encounter between the team in the second spot of the points table and the team which is second-last on the table. The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR will be eyeing a win to come closer to qualify for the playoffs whereas Hardik Pandya-led MI need to win every match from here to remain alive in the tournament. A thrilling contest between the two destructive teams is on the cards. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI Vs KKR match, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)