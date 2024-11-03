Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer is bowled out by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer is bowled out by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade