Adityanath Slams SP, Congress, BSP over Governance

The chief minister further said, "Today I am happy to say that our state is now free from mafias, free from criminals and free from disturbances. The curfew and riots that used to happen earlier are no longer there. Today in Uttar Pradesh, everything is peaceful and festivals are being celebrated." Targeting the opposition parties further, he said, "These people from the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were used to living in darkness because their activities were carried out effectively in the dark.That is why they never wanted electricity to come. They used to keep the poor deprived." Unlike his past speeches wherein he slammed SP and Congress only, Adityanath, hit out at the BSP also this time.