Congress's Lust for Power Led to Partition, Says Adityanath

The chief minister made these remarks at a gathering after distributing citizenship certificates to more than 2,500 families displaced from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and launching development projects worth around Rs 600 crore in Pilibhit.
"Think about it. Pakistan and later Bangladesh came into existence because of the sins of the Congress. It was not inevitable. Pakistan was created because the Congress leadership lusted for power. Had the Congress leadership stood firm at that time, Jinnah would have died a natural death, and India would not have suffered the tragic Partition," Adityanath said.
He said lakhs of Hindus were massacred and forced to leave their ancestral land during partition.
"They hoped that independent India would give them shelter and citizenship and allow them to live with dignity. But the Congress never cared for them. The Samajwadi Party, too, had no time for them because they were busy with appeasement politics, instead of thinking about the poor, Dalits, backward classes and the deprived," Adityanath said.
The chief minister claimed that even after the Partition, the SP and Congress were only concerned about Muslims, not Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists or Jains.
"Today, the people receiving residential land documents and citizenship certificates are mostly Dalits, deprived sections and members of extremely backward communities. Why did these parties never raise their voice for them despite being in power for so long?"," he said "They (SP- Congress) wanted power at the cost of massacres. It was only under the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted people displaced from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," he said Talking about the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, “Remember how the Congress and the Samajwadi Party protested across Delhi and other parts of the country against the very citizenship certificates that are being distributed today. Their politics was driven by appeasement.
"We shared the pain of these poor families. Could the Samajwadi Party ever have done that? They ruled Uttar Pradesh four times but had no time to listen to the suffering of the poor. For them, development meant only Saifai (SP family constituency). Had Pilibhit been on their agenda, it would have had a medical college long ago, its famous flute would have received recognition, the bridge connecting Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri would have been built, and the Tiger Reserve would have gained global recognition," he said.
Attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said, “They (SP) would have paid attention only if 'Babua' had the habit of waking up on time.
"He wakes up at 12 noon, gets ready by 2 pm and heads to the gym by 5 pm. How could he have the time or inclination to listen to the suffering of the poor?" Adityanath said apparently attacking Akhilesh Yadav, whom he calls 'Babua' frequently in his speeches.
"These poor families would also have received their land records and citizenship certificates long ago. But they had no time. Those confined to the welfare of their own family cannot work for society or the nation," he added.
He said this was the reason why the people of UP “punctured” the Samajwadi Party's bicycle (election symbol).
"Whenever that bicycle ran, it brought riots, unrest, curfews, hooliganism, insecurity for women, loot of traders and encroachment on the land of the poor and public property," he said, attacking the previous Samajwadi Party regime.
"Before 2017, mafias walked around with their heads held high. They dominated police stations and tehsils, grabbed the land of the poor, obstructed development, harassed women, terrorised traders and prevented industries from coming to Uttar Pradesh. Rioters were even honoured by the then chief minister." The chief minister claimed that there are no riots or curfews in Uttar Pradesh today. "Na curfew na Danga, UP me sab Changa," (No riots, no curfew, all is well in UP), he said, claiming that the state is free from mafias and curfews.
Adityanath also praised India’s manufacturing capacity in making indigenous weapons.
"Earlier, the Samajwadi Party used to make country-made pistols and bombs to terrorise traders and the poor. We are manufacturing BrahMos missiles. When the BrahMos missile strikes Pakistan, panic spreads there,” he said.
“UP is now emerging as a major centre of the Defence Manufacturing Corridor, and development is taking place across the state."