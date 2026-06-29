Congress's Lust for Power Led to Partition, Says Adityanath

"Today, the people receiving residential land documents and citizenship certificates are mostly Dalits, deprived sections and members of extremely backward communities. Why did these parties never raise their voice for them despite being in power for so long?"," he said "They (SP- Congress) wanted power at the cost of massacres. It was only under the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted people displaced from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," he said Talking about the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, “Remember how the Congress and the Samajwadi Party protested across Delhi and other parts of the country against the very citizenship certificates that are being distributed today. Their politics was driven by appeasement.