UP Police Recruitment Conducted With Transparency Under BJP Govt: CM Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh under his government had been carried out with complete transparency, asserting that merit alone was the basis of selection.
Addressing a programme in the state capital, where he distributed appointment letters to 930 computer operators (Grade-A) recruited by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Adityanath said transparent recruitment was essential for establishing the rule of law and good governance.
"Today, we are distributing appointment letters to 930 computer operators. Recently, the examination for nearly 35,000 police constable posts was conducted, in which around 28 lakh youths applied. Before that, examinations were also held for 41,000 home guard posts," he said.
"In the last nine years, around 2.15 lakh police personnel have been recruited at different stages. All these processes have been completed with full transparency. There has been no recommendation, no discrimination," the chief minister said.
He said a strong law and order system begins with a fair recruitment process followed by proper personnel training.
Recalling the law and order situation in the state around a decade ago, Adityanath said there was a time when even police officers were not safe.
Referring to an incident in Moradabad, he said a DIG-rank IPS officer was attacked by a mob during violence, highlighting the challenges faced by police at that time.
"If an IPS officer was not safe then, one can imagine the condition of ordinary citizens and women," he said, adding that the situation had changed and law and order had improved under his government.
The programme was attended by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and DGP Rajeev Krishna, among others.