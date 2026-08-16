Who Was Ashish Banerjee? Ex-Bengal Deputy Speaker Found Dead In TMC Office

Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Ashis Banerjee was found dead at a TMC party office in Hattala Para, Rampurhat, on Sunday.
Police recovered a purported suicide note from the spot in which Banerjee denied any involvement in corruption and expressed regret over entering politics.
The note mentioned the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority, clarifying that Banerjee had no role in its tender decisions or plan approvals.
Former West Bengal Assembly deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee was found hanging at a Trinamool Congress party office in Hattala Para, Rampurhat, Birbhum on Sunday morning, August 16, 2026, police sources told PTI.
Police officers recovered a purported suicide note from the scene and sent Banerjee's body for a post-mortem examination. Police are investigating whether Banerjee died by suicide and what prompted him to take the extreme step.
In the viral purported note, Banerjee reportedly wrote that no one was responsible for his death and expressed regret over entering politics. PTI reported that it could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter.
Contents of Purported Note
The purported one-page note said Banerjee was never involved in corruption and never accepted money in exchange for work.
He wrote that although he could not always accept "wrongdoings" within the party, he had been unable to protest against them.
The note also contained a reference to the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA). Banerjee wrote that he had no role in its tender-related decisions, cheque issuance, plan approvals or no-objection certificates.
He alleged that attempts had been made to "malign" and humiliate him, and said he felt that entering politics had been a mistake. Banerjee, who had been associated with politics since his student days and had also worked as a teacher, advised his family members not to enter politics and recalled the affection he had received from his students.
Career and Political Context
Banerjee represented Rampurhat in the state Assembly continuously from 2001 till 2026. He previously served as the deputy speaker of the Assembly and held ministerial portfolios, including school education and agriculture, in the Mamata government.
He contested the 2026 Assembly elections from Rampurhat on a TMC ticket but lost to BJP's Dhruva Saha by more than 24,000 votes. After his electoral defeat, Banerjee was not active in politics.
Asish Banerjee stepped down as chairman of the Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district core committee in June, although he said he would continue as a general member of the party.
Banerjee's death comes months after the TMC lost power in West Bengal following its 15-year rule, with the BJP forming the government after the 2026 Assembly polls. The change in political fortunes has seen several former TMC leaders and legislators face corruption-related investigations and arrests.
Political Reactions
Deputy Leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose called it a sad and shocking incident.
"Desperately sad and shocking news. Dr Ashish Banerjee, 5 time TMC MLA, Ex Minister & Deputy Speaker dies by suicide," she wrote on X.
While TMC MP Shamirul islam put forth the allegation that his name was being maligned by the opposition party.
"Ashish was the most honest and highly educated person in Birbhum. Many people joined politics inspired by him. According to his suicide note, probably his name was maligned by the opposition party. This is a loss not just to Birbhum but to the entire West Bengal... An investigation should be held on the basis of the suicide note... He was a 5-time MLA, a former officer," he told ANI.