Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

Vedanta added that it is in the process of ascertaining further details and has initiated a thorough investigation in coordination with its business partner and relevant authorities

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
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Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarhs Sakti District
The explosion occurred around 2 pm in a boiler tube at the thermal power plant. | Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  1. At least nine people are feared dead and several injured after a boiler tube blast around 2 pm at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village, Sakti district, Chhattisgarh.

  2. Some workers remain trapped. Authorities have ordered boiler shutdown to allow cooling, after which rescue operations will intensify with reinforcements.

  3. Vedanta confirmed the incident involved personnel of its business partner, NGSL. The company is prioritizing medical aid and has launched a thorough investigation.

At least nine persons are feared dead and several others seriously injured after a powerful blast in the boiler unit of the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village, Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday afternoon.

The explosion occurred around 2 pm in a boiler tube at the thermal power plant. Officials confirmed that some workers remain trapped inside the damaged structure, and a rescue operation is currently underway.

"A blast took place in the boiler unit. Some people are feared trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing," said Prafull Thakur, Superintendent of Police, Sakti district. He added that several workers have already been rescued safely.

Thakur further stated that authorities have been asked to shut down boiler operations to allow the unit to cool down, which will enable rescue teams to enter and search for those still trapped. "We have asked for reinforcement to help us," he added.

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In an official statement, Vedanta Limited Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant said, "We regret to inform that an incident has occurred at the Unit 1 boiler of our plant in Singhitarai in the afternoon of 14 April 2026, involving personnel of our business partner, NGSL."

The company stated that its immediate priority is ensuring the best possible medical assistance and treatment for all those affected. "We are extending full support to the injured and are closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities," the statement read.

Vedanta added that it is in the process of ascertaining further details and has initiated a thorough investigation in coordination with its business partner and relevant authorities

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