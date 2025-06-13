Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments

A devastating aviation mishap shook the whole nation on Thursday as the London-bound Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed soon after takeoff from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.
While officials took time to release the exact casualty figures, it was well understood that the chances of having survivors were very slim, considering the intensity of the explosion and the blistering heat of the fuel as the flight caught fire while crashing.
The flight carrying 232 passengers and 12 crew members was en route to London Gatwick Airport. As per reports, the plane was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar.
Videos have been making the rounds on social media showing multiple explosions followed by thick plumes of smoke emanating from the crash site in Ahmedabad. Visuals of charred bodies and scattered debris also emerged with time.
Air India Plane Crash: Top Developments
Plane crashes soon after takeoff: The Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
A video emerged on social media showing smoke emanating from the airport premises. Aviation and defence experts said that the crash could have been caused by technical and hydraulic failures.
As per reports, the Pilot in Command was Sumit Sabharwal, while the Co-Pilot was Clive Kunder. There were 232 passengers, including 230 adults and 2 infants. Also, 12 crew members were there, which made the total passenger amount to 242.
Plane crashes on medical college hostel: The Air India plane crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar. Speaking to Outlook, the eyewitnesses said there are four staff quarters, and the flight crashed into those while some people were inside the buildings. However, most were outside because of the lunch hour.
Air India issues statement: Air India on Thursday confirmed that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.
According to Air India, "The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals."
"We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information", they further added.
Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Dies: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is among the 241 people who died in the Air India AI171 plane crash near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. His office earlier today said Rupani was severely injured in the crash.
Formal investigation initiated: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
"Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Additionally, the Government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future", he said.
Amit Shah visits crash site: Union Minister Amit Shah arrived at the crash site of the Air India plane crash. He was seen alongside Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel taking stock of the site. Shah also met the lone survivor, Ramesh Viswash Kumar, a British national, at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.
"The entire country is in shock, and stands with the kin of those who have lost their lives. The Prime Minister also called right away. All departments of the Government of India and the Gujarat government have come together and are engaged in relief and rescue operations", Shah said.
Tata announces ex gratia: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, in a statement on X, said, "We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171.
"No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured."
"Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in building up B J Medical's hostel."