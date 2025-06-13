National

Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments

While officials took time to release the exact casualty figures, it was well understood that the chances of having survivors were very slim, considering the intensity of the explosion and the blistering heat of the fuel as the Air India flight caught fire while crashing.

Visuals from the plane crash site in Gujarats Ahmedabad
Visuals from the plane crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad Photo: PTI/AP
info_icon

A devastating aviation mishap shook the whole nation on Thursday as the London-bound Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed soon after takeoff from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

While officials took time to release the exact casualty figures, it was well understood that the chances of having survivors were very slim, considering the intensity of the explosion and the blistering heat of the fuel as the flight caught fire while crashing.

The flight carrying 232 passengers and 12 crew members was en route to London Gatwick Airport. As per reports, the plane was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar.

Videos have been making the rounds on social media showing multiple explosions followed by thick plumes of smoke emanating from the crash site in Ahmedabad. Visuals of charred bodies and scattered debris also emerged with time.

Here we have the top developments of the day.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson - X/Air India
Investigations Will Take Time: Air India CEO On Gujarat Plane Crash

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Air India Plane Crash: Top Developments

Plane crashes soon after takeoff: The Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

A video emerged on social media showing smoke emanating from the airport premises. Aviation and defence experts said that the crash could have been caused by technical and hydraulic failures.

As per reports, the Pilot in Command was Sumit Sabharwal, while the Co-Pilot was Clive Kunder. There were 232 passengers, including 230 adults and 2 infants. Also, 12 crew members were there, which made the total passenger amount to 242.


Plane crashes on medical college hostel: The Air India plane crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar. Speaking to Outlook, the eyewitnesses said there are four staff quarters, and the flight crashed into those while some people were inside the buildings. However, most were outside because of the lunch hour.

Firefighters at the site of the Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Turbulent Dreams: Unpacking Boeing 787’s Troubles

BY Outlook Web Desk

Air India issues statement: Air India on Thursday confirmed that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.

According to Air India, "The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals."

"We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information", they further added.

Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Dies: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is among the 241 people who died in the Air India AI171 plane crash near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. His office earlier today said Rupani was severely injured in the crash.

Formal investigation initiated: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

"Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Additionally, the Government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future", he said.

Amit Shah visits crash site: Union Minister Amit Shah arrived at the crash site of the Air India plane crash. He was seen alongside Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel taking stock of the site. Shah also met the lone survivor, Ramesh Viswash Kumar, a British national, at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

"The entire country is in shock, and stands with the kin of those who have lost their lives. The Prime Minister also called right away. All departments of the Government of India and the Gujarat government have come together and are engaged in relief and rescue operations", Shah said.

Smoke emanating from the airport premises in Ahmedabad - PTI
What We Know So Far About The Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tata announces ex gratia: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, in a statement on X, said, "We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171.

"No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured."

"Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in building up B J Medical's hostel."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss