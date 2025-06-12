Investigations Will Take Time: Air India CEO On Gujarat Plane Crash

Meanwhile, Air India also said that it is organising two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff. “Details of the flights: IX1555 – Delhi-Ahmedabad Time of departure: 2300 hrs on 12 June IX1556 – Ahmedabad-Delhi Time of departure: 0110 hrs on 13 June AI1402 – Mumbai-Ahmedabad Time of departure: 2300 hrs on 12 June AI1409 – Ahmedabad-Mumbai Time of departure: 0115 hrs on 13 June Next of kin of passengers and staff in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to travel on these flights can call our hotline on 1800 5691 444. Additionally, those coming in from international destinations and wanting to travel can call our hotline on +91 8062779200,” it said in a post on X.