Investigations Will Take Time: Air India CEO On Gujarat Plane Crash

He said that Air India is actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts, and a special team of caregivers from Air India was on their way to Ahmedabad to provide additional support.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson
Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson Photo: X/Air India
Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the crash of AI 171 flight and said that the investigations will take time.

In a video statement posted on X, Wilson, while describing the incident as a “difficult day" for the airline, said, “ I would like to express a deep sorrow about this event. This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India.”

“Our focus is entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones,” he added.

Wilson said that though investigations will take time, “but anything we can do, we are doing.”

Firefighters at the site of the Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
“ I know there are many questions, and at this stage, I will not be able to answer all of them, but I do want to share the information that we have at this time. The Air India flight AI 171, operating with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, travelling from Ahmedabad to London, was involved in an accident after takeoff.  Flight AI 171 was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Of the passengers, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, there are 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national.”

Civil aviation minister, Ram Mohan Naidu said "A Fair And Thorough Investigation will be conducted."

Smoke emanating from the airport premises in Ahmedabad - PTI
Earlier, Air India said that those injured in the air crash were taken to the nearest hospitals, and they have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. “Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident,” it said.

Meanwhile, Air India also said that it is organising two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff. “Details of the flights: IX1555 – Delhi-Ahmedabad Time of departure: 2300 hrs on 12 June IX1556 – Ahmedabad-Delhi Time of departure: 0110 hrs on 13 June AI1402 – Mumbai-Ahmedabad Time of departure: 2300 hrs on 12 June AI1409 – Ahmedabad-Mumbai Time of departure: 0115 hrs on 13 June Next of kin of passengers and staff in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to travel on these flights can call our hotline on 1800 5691 444. Additionally, those coming in from international destinations and wanting to travel can call our hotline on +91 8062779200,” it said in a post on X.

