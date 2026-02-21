'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

Two directors of the parallel programme Forum Expanded withdrew their films, pledging support for the Strike Germany collective, which exhorts the boycott of all activities dependent on German state funds, like the Berlinale. At the award ceremony that year, while receiving the Best Documentary prize, Yuval Abraham, the Israeli co-director of the documentary No Other Land, which portrays the situation in the occupied West Bank, rallied for an end to “this apartheid, this inequality”, triggering death threats upon his return. There was also the brief hacking of the Berlinale’s Instagram page, flooded with pro-Palestinian posts. It didn’t take long for the festival to vehemently censure and reprove the unambiguous posts, hurrying to file criminal charges. Tame attempts at course-correction were put in place. The festival teamed up with social activists on a project called Tiny House, a mobile initiative for discussing the genocide in German schools and public spaces, a space for debate. A soundproof booth was installed in the premises. But these were inconsequential, too tiny steps. The Tiny House folded up within three days. Film critic Cici Peng wrote the project “reveals a dubious and distancing political stance”.