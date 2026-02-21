'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

The “movies can change the world, but not in a political way” stance at the Berlin Film Festival paves the way for a counter—art for art’s sake is a pretense that can no longer hold up

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wim Wenders, the Jury Chairman of the Berlinale
The onus of Cinema: Wim Wenders, the Jury Chairman of the Berlinale | Photo: Imago/Pic One
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Berlinale Jury president Wim Wenders came under fire for proposing that filmmakers ought to stay out of politics.

  • Festival director Tricia Tuttle said that artists are free to exercise their right of free speech in whatever way they choose.

  • Ahead of the 2025 edition, the Berlinale had clarified its position on freedom of expression, “welcoming different points of view".

On the opening day of this year’s edition, the Berlin Film Festival landed in a media soup. The first press conference with the main competition jury fielded the pivotal question by German journalist Tilo Jung about the Berlinale’s selective sympathies. Jung flagged that “the Berlinale as an institution has famously shown solidarity with people in Iran and Ukraine, but never with Palestine, even today”. Germany is one of the biggest exporters of weapons to Israel. Conveniently, the livestream was cut off before Jung’s question could be heard in its entirety. The festival claimed technical issues but the timing couldn’t be more suspicious.

Ewa Puszczynska, the Polish producer of the Oscar-winning Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, termed the question unfair, adding that cinema cannot be held responsible for “the decision to support Israel, or the decision to support Palestine”. Jury president Wim Wenders came under fire for proposing that filmmakers ought to stay out of politics. He asserted that “movies can change the world”, but “not in a political way”.

The celebrated Paris, Texas filmmaker’s remarks sent shockwaves rippling, prompting Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy to cancel her scheduled appearance at the festival. Roy, who was due to present her 1989 campus comedy In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones as part of the Classics section, wrote in a statement first shared with The Wire that she was “shocked and disgusted” by the “unconscionable” remarks of the jury. “To hear them say that art should not be political is jaw-dropping,” Roy wrote. “It is a way of shutting down a conversation about a crime against humanity even as it unfolds before us in real time–when artists, writers and filmmakers should be doing everything in their power to stop it.”

Related Content
Related Content
Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, and Adam McKay Among 81 To Sign The Letter - Instagram
Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem Among 81 Artists Who Sign Open Letter Critical Of Berlinale's Silence On Gaza

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Wenders’ comments strike one as a reversal of his own well-quoted observations in his 1988 book, The Logic of Images:

“Every film is political. Most political of all are those that pretend not to be: ‘entertainment’ movies. They are the most political films there are because they dismiss the possibility of change. In every frame they tell you everything’s fine the way it is. They are a continual advertisement for things as they are”.

The controversy speaks to the timeless tussle with sociopolitical imperatives placed upon art, artists, spaces of curation. Wenders wasn’t alone in being dealt an immediate backlash. Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Neil Patrick Harris faced online criticism for their reactions to questions about politics and the rise of fascism, Harris for underlining that he was interested in “doing things that were apolitical”. When asked about the current state of the U.S., implying Trump’s ICE raids, Yeoh professed to having no understanding of U.S. politics, washing her hands of a position. English actor Rupert Grint was asked to share his feelings on fascism during a press conference for the Competition title, Nightborn. His hesitation (“I choose my moments when to speak”) was viewed as genuflection.

However, Hanna Bergholm, the Finnish filmmaker behind Nightborn, added that she believes it is “especially important that we don’t tell other fellow artists that they shouldn’t speak up when tens of thousands of people are getting killed. No one can say there is ever an excuse for that”. Her co-writer, Ilja Rautsi, also reiterated the need to create pressure so that awareness is drummed up, be it about Ukraine or the Gaza genocide. Other tacit rebuttals to Wenders’ remarks among the festival attendees quickly rose. Speaking to The National, Palestinian actress and filmmaker Hiam Abbas emphasised that “every act of daily life is political”, that there is a “lack of courage” in the film world. Art for art’s sake, the time for such pretence can no longer hold up.

In a statement, festival director Tricia Tuttle said: “Artists are free to exercise their right of free speech in whatever way they choose. Artists should not be expected to comment on all broader debates about a festival’s previous or current practices over which they have no control.” She called out the media ecosystem for folding every conversation into a news agenda. Insisting that “free speech is happening” at the festival, she redirected attention to the politics present in the films themselves. It might not always be about salvos targeting wider structures, governments, state policies, but also smaller acts of care to the invisible, the unseen, those at the periphery.

Still - Getty
Berlin Film Festival head Tricia Tuttle Answers Open Letter On Gaza: “Recognise The Anger”, Not “Misinformation”

BY Debanjan Dhar

Films selected across the sections, though, are decisively locked into myriad political crises. Afghan director Shahrbanoo Sadat’s No Good Men, a satirical romcom about a camerawomen tackling life and work in Kabul, opened the festival. Mahnaz Mohammadi’s Panorama title Roya circles an imprisoned Iranian teacher forced into a dilemma between a televised confession and indefinite confinement. In the Generation section, Mehraneh Salimian’s documentary Memories of a Window examines the crackdown on student protests in Iran.

The Berlin Film Festival is no stranger to controversy and heated debate, especially linked to the Gaza question. While its slate of films struggles to find a life beyond the festival, intense media scrutiny has never wavered. It has always found itself in choppy waters, caught between denunciation and cowardice. For the past two editions, the Berlinale was lobbed with criticism over its stance on Gaza, its baulking at a clear condemnation, ostensibly tied to Germany’s backing of Israel. In 2024, a storm rocked the Berlinale on multiple counts. Organisers initially, as per protocol, invited Berlin parliamentary members of the far-right AfD to the opening ceremony. Instant uproar led organisers to withdraw the invitation.

Two directors of the parallel programme Forum Expanded withdrew their films, pledging support for the Strike Germany collective, which exhorts the boycott of all activities dependent on German state funds, like the Berlinale. At the award ceremony that year, while receiving the Best Documentary prize, Yuval Abraham, the Israeli co-director of the documentary No Other Land, which portrays the situation in the occupied West Bank, rallied for an end to “this apartheid, this inequality”, triggering death threats upon his return. There was also the brief hacking of the Berlinale’s Instagram page, flooded with pro-Palestinian posts. It didn’t take long for the festival to vehemently censure and reprove the unambiguous posts, hurrying to file criminal charges. Tame attempts at course-correction were put in place. The festival teamed up with social activists on a project called Tiny House, a mobile initiative for discussing the genocide in German schools and public spaces, a space for debate. A soundproof booth was installed in the premises. But these were inconsequential, too tiny steps. The Tiny House folded up within three days. Film critic Cici Peng wrote the project “reveals a dubious and distancing political stance”.

The Berlinale management team led by Carlo Chatrian resigned in the wake of an all-party campaign engineered by German Culture Minister Claudia Roth. Roth and the others slammed the festival jury as “antisemitic” for awarding a prize to No Other Land. When Tuttle, stepping in as the new festival director, maintained she didn’t believe either the film or its makers’ remarks at the ceremony were antisemitic, the pro-Israeli organisation “Values Initiative” charged at her.

The mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner, reproached the winners and declared that Berlin is “firmly” on Israel’s side. The Berlin Senate declared it’d have its subsidies to the festival. In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, Tuttle shared her concerns that Germany’s stance on Gaza is putting artists off the festival. “People are worried about: ‘Does it mean I won’t be allowed to speak?’ Does it mean that I won’t be able to allowed to express empathy or sympathy for the victims in Gaza?”

Ahead of the 2025 edition, the Berlinale clarified its position on freedom of expression, “welcoming different points of view, even if this creates tension or controversy” while ensuring “a certain cultural sensitivity”. However, its website opposed the use of strong language in pro-Palestinian demonstrations which could be read as hate speech against Israel. It singled out the phrase “from the river to the sea”, highlighting its use could be prosecuted by law. Another row erupted after a pro-Palestinian speech given by Hong Kong director Jun Li at his film Queerpanorama’s premiere. Heckling from the audience followed as well as a police investigation into his speech’s import, where German institutions and the Berlinale were accused of complicity in the genocide.

The spectre of these numerous incidents carries over into this year’s edition. Neither is the Berlinale very different in its uncommitted attitude from other top fests, including Cannes. The latter might have sprouted in anti-authoritarian defiance, but its spirit as espoused by general delegate Thierry Frémaux seeks to prioritise cinema above “polemics”. The silence and passivity are crushing. In the run-up to last year’s Venice Film Festival, a large group of Italian film professionals under the banner of Venice4Palestine appealed for the festival to take a sharper pro-Palestinian stance and be unequivocal and braver. A characteristically mild, diplomatic response came from the parent organisation, the Venice Biennale, claiming it’s “always open to dialogue”. Such a mask of neutrality is classic moral dodginess, a failure of integrity that exposes its privileged silo in disturbing clarity.

Debanjan Dhar is a film fest-junkie & is fascinated by South Asian independent cinema.

This article appeared in Outlook's March 01 issue titled Horror Island which focuses on how the rich and powerful are a law unto themselves and whether we the public are desensitised to the suffering of women. It asks the question whether we are really seeking justice or feeding a system that turns suffering into spectacle?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned Today

  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

  4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super 8 Match Today

  5. India Women Vs Australia Women Preview, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, Shafali Must Fire For Maiden Series Win Down Under

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Let Himanta speak on plans for next 5 yrs, not 10-year-old issue: Priyanka Gandhi

  3. Plea In Bombay High Court Challenges Muslim Quota Cancellation

  4. Delhi HC Orders Jaideep Sengar To Surrender In Unnao Custodial Death Case

  5. Big Boost To ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ In Nellore

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  4. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

  5. Indo-US Ties On Firmer Footing As India Joins Pax Silica Global AI Supply Chain

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final