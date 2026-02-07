Sri Lanka Vs Ireland Live Streaming, T20 WC 2026: Where To Watch; Colombo Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

Sri Lanka and Ireland are drafted in Group B of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka crashed out of the group stages back in 2024 and this time, with conditions, in their favour, they will look to make a deeper run. Meanwhile, Ireland are a side who have grown through the years with experience of playing bilateral series with higher-ranked nations. Sri Lanka's captain this time is Dasun Shanka while Ireland will be led by Paul Stirling.