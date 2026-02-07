Sri Lanka Vs Ireland Live Streaming, T20 WC 2026: Where To Watch; Colombo Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

SL clash with IRE in match 6 of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo
Sri Lanka are the favourites as they lead in head-to-head against Ireland
Match to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium
Winners' of 2014 edition, Sri Lanka, will be in action at their home the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 where they will clash with Ireland in their first Group B encounter. Sri Lanka take on Ireland in the match no.6 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 8. Here's all you need to know about the SL vs IRE, Group B match
Sri Lanka and Ireland are drafted in Group B of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka crashed out of the group stages back in 2024 and this time, with conditions, in their favour, they will look to make a deeper run. Meanwhile, Ireland are a side who have grown through the years with experience of playing bilateral series with higher-ranked nations. Sri Lanka's captain this time is Dasun Shanka while Ireland will be led by Paul Stirling.
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Sri Lanka and Ireland have faced off thrice in T20Is. Sri Lanka, being a much stronger side have won all the three matches. Ireland are yet to win a T20I against Sri Lanka. No match was washed out due to rain.
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Best Finishes
SL:
|Year
|Round
|2007
|Super 8
|2009
|Runners-Up
|2010
|Semi-Final
|2012
|Runners-Up
|2014
|Champions
|2016
|Super 10
|2021
|Super 12
|2022
|Super 12
|2024
|Group Stage
IRE:
|Year
|Round
|2009
|Super 8
|2010
|Group Stages
|2012
|Group Stages
|2014
|Group Stages
|2016
|Group Stages
|2021
|First Round
|2022
|Super 12
|2024
|Group Stages
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report
Colombo will stay partly cloudy on the afternoon of Sunday, February 8. Rain chances range between 3-4% and expect the temperatures to be at 28 degrees Celsius.
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report
The R. Premadasa Stadium track is known to be a spin-friendly one, providing significant grip and turn for both off-spinners and leg-spinners due to the black soil nature. Generally, the pitch lacks true pace. "Hit-the-deck" bowlers often struggle here; instead, pacers who use variations, cutters, and slower balls are much more effective.
Matches won bowling first - 35
Matches won batting first - 23
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (vc), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young
The build-up to the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup was hit with controversy due to ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh as they refused to play matches in India, and Pakistan's reported boycott of India fixture(s) -- both decisions taken by their respective governments.
India are in pursuit to become the first team to win the marquee event at home and defend the title. During the month-long tournament, 20 teams will fight for the global crown in the shortest format of the game. In all, 55 matches will be played across eight venues -- five in India and three in Sri Lanka.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Teams
Afghanistan, Australia (2021 champions), Canada, England (2010 and 2022 champions), India (2007 and 2024 champions), Ireland, Italy (debutants), Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan (2009 champions), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka (2014 champions), United Arab Emirates, United States, West Indies (2012 and 2016 champions), and Zimbabwe.
Scotland replaced Bangladesh.