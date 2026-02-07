Sri Lanka Vs Ireland Live Streaming, T20 WC 2026: Where To Watch; Colombo Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

Sri Lanka and Ireland go head-to-head in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Here's all you need to know about the SL vs IRE, Group B match 1

O
Outlook Sports Desk
sri-lanka-vs-ireland-live-streaming-icc-t20-world-cup-2026-match-6-group-b-colombo
Sri Lanka cricketers celebrating during T20I series against England. Photo: OfficialSLC/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SL clash with IRE in match 6 of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo

  • Sri Lanka are the favourites as they lead in head-to-head against Ireland

  • Match to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium

Winners' of 2014 edition, Sri Lanka, will be in action at their home the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 where they will clash with Ireland in their first Group B encounter. Sri Lanka take on Ireland in the match no.6 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 8. Here's all you need to know about the SL vs IRE, Group B match

Sri Lanka and Ireland are drafted in Group B of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka crashed out of the group stages back in 2024 and this time, with conditions, in their favour, they will look to make a deeper run. Meanwhile, Ireland are a side who have grown through the years with experience of playing bilateral series with higher-ranked nations. Sri Lanka's captain this time is Dasun Shanka while Ireland will be led by Paul Stirling.

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head

Sri Lanka and Ireland have faced off thrice in T20Is. Sri Lanka, being a much stronger side have won all the three matches. Ireland are yet to win a T20I against Sri Lanka. No match was washed out due to rain.

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Best Finishes

SL:

YearRound
2007Super 8
2009Runners-Up
2010Semi-Final
2012Runners-Up
2014Champions
2016Super 10
2021Super 12
2022Super 12
2024Group Stage

IRE:

YearRound
2009Super 8
2010Group Stages
2012Group Stages
2014Group Stages
2016Group Stages
2021First Round
2022Super 12
2024Group Stages

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report

Colombo will stay partly cloudy on the afternoon of Sunday, February 8. Rain chances range between 3-4% and expect the temperatures to be at 28 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium track is known to be a spin-friendly one, providing significant grip and turn for both off-spinners and leg-spinners due to the black soil nature. Generally, the pitch lacks true pace. "Hit-the-deck" bowlers often struggle here; instead, pacers who use variations, cutters, and slower balls are much more effective.

  • Matches won bowling first - 35

  • Matches won batting first - 23

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (vc), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Ben White, Craig Young

The build-up to the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup was hit with controversy due to ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh as they refused to play matches in India, and Pakistan's reported boycott of India fixture(s) -- both decisions taken by their respective governments.

India are in pursuit to become the first team to win the marquee event at home and defend the title. During the month-long tournament, 20 teams will fight for the global crown in the shortest format of the game. In all, 55 matches will be played across eight venues -- five in India and three in Sri Lanka.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Teams

Afghanistan, Australia (2021 champions), Canada, England (2010 and 2022 champions), India (2007 and 2024 champions), Ireland, Italy (debutants), Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan (2009 champions), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka (2014 champions), United Arab Emirates, United States, West Indies (2012 and 2016 champions), and Zimbabwe.

Scotland replaced Bangladesh.

Published At:
