Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kamindu Mendis Stars As SL Post 163/6, Restrict IRE To 143 - In Pics

Sri Lanka opened their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 20-run win over Ireland in their Group B clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, posting 163/6 after winning the toss and batting first, with Kusal Mendis anchoring the innings with a composed half-century and useful contributions from Kamindu Mendis before Ireland’s bowlers pegged them back early. Ireland’s chase got off to a promising start through Ross Adair and Harry Tector, but Sri Lanka’s spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga triggered a collapse, taking key wickets as Ireland limped to 143 all-out in the final over, handing the hosts a strong start to their World Cup journey.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-
Sri Lanka's players celebrate after won the match during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Matthew Humphreys
Ireland's Matthew Humphreys and Barry McCarthy after loosing the match during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Matthew Humphreys
Ireland's Matthew Humphreys bowled out by Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Wanindu Hasaranga
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Curtis Campher during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, right, celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Gareth Delany during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Ben Calitz during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Lorcan Tucker
Ireland's Lorcan Tucker plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Ross Adair
Ireland's Ross Adair, left, bowled out by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Kamindu Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-George Dockrell
Ireland's George Dockrell, right, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Pathum Nissanka
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, left, plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Paul Stirling
Ireland's captain Paul Stirling during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Cricket-Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, center left, and Ireland's captain Paul Stirling walk out on to the field before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
