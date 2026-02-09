Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kamindu Mendis Stars As SL Post 163/6, Restrict IRE To 143 - In Pics
Sri Lanka opened their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 20-run win over Ireland in their Group B clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, posting 163/6 after winning the toss and batting first, with Kusal Mendis anchoring the innings with a composed half-century and useful contributions from Kamindu Mendis before Ireland’s bowlers pegged them back early. Ireland’s chase got off to a promising start through Ross Adair and Harry Tector, but Sri Lanka’s spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga triggered a collapse, taking key wickets as Ireland limped to 143 all-out in the final over, handing the hosts a strong start to their World Cup journey.
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
6/13
7/13
8/13
9/13
10/13
11/13
12/13
13/13
