Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Preview: All Eyes On Mayank Yadav, Fringe Players

Usually, one has to prove fitness in domestic cricket to be considered for national selection but Mayank Yadav has been fast-tracked into the Indian side considering his special talent

Suryakumar-Yadav-india-t20i-team-file-photo
Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team for the three T20Is against Bangladesh. Photo: File
info_icon

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav is expected to unleash his raw speed while the absence of India's T20 regulars will provide another opportunity to the fringe players in the three-match series against Bangladesh, beginning in Gwalior on Sunday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Having consistently generated speed in excess of 150kmph in his maiden IPL earlier this year, Mayank had drawn the attention of the cricketing world before a side strain ruled him out of the tournament.

Usually, one has to prove fitness in domestic cricket to be considered for national selection but the 22-year-old has been fast-tracked into the side considering his special talent.

The series against Bangladesh will be a test of his fitness and temperament. It remains to be seen if he can display the same accuracy and control that he exhibited in the IPL.

Besides Mayank, fellow Delhi pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar could also make their India debut over the course of the series.

Nitish was picked for the Zimbabwe tour post the T20 World Cup but got injured while Harshit did not get to play in the five-match series in Harare.

With Tests against New Zealand given preference, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel have been rested from the T20s against Bangladesh.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are the two big names in the squad while the other two who were part of the triumphant World Cup unit here are Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh.

The break to the regulars will give opportunity to the likes of Abhishek Sharma to build his credentials following a hundred in Zimbabwe at the top of the order. Sanju Samson could get to open alongside the southpaw in the series-opener.

Riyan Parag has got six T20s since July but he could not replicate the sizzling form he showed in IPL 2024. The Bangladesh games give him another chance to make a strong impact.

The series will mark the comeback of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, whose international career came to an abrupt halt following the disastrous 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. The other specialist spinner in the squad is Ravi Bishnoi.

Jitesh Sharma, who has been picked as the reserve wicket-keeper, has not played since the IPL in June. The Vidarbha cricketer has not done much to write home about in the nine T20s he has been part of. He will be desperate to get a game.

The three games will serve as an audition for the four T20s in South Africa next month with majority of the T20 regulars remaining unavailable due to the proximity of the Australia Tests, starting November 22. The series will also provide the IPL franchises more clarity on the Indian players they want to retain ahead of the mega auction.

Bangladesh start life without Shakib Al Hasan

It is almost impossible to fill the shoes of someone like Shakb Al Hasan but Bangladesh will have to plan life without the champion all-rounder. Shakib recently announced his retirement from Tests and T20s, leaving a huge void in the team.

Shakib Al Hasan with Virat Kohli. - X/CricCrazyJohns
Virat Kohli Gifts His Bat To Shakib Al Hasan After Potential Last Test Of BAN All-rounder

BY PTI

Bangladesh were outplayed in the preceding Test series but with majority of the T20 players not part of those two games, they won’t be carrying any baggage into the white-ball leg of the tour.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been recalled to the side after 14 months. Veteran batter Mahmud Ullah stands at the crossroads of his career and a productive series against the world champions might give him an extra dose of motivation to continue.

International cricket returns to Gwalior after 14 years

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, build on the outskirts of the city, will make its international debut on Sunday. Organising an international match in a smaller centre does have its fair share of challenges but host MPCA is ready despite a few hiccups.

A wall on the periphery of the stadium had caved in last month following unusually heavy rains in the region but has been repaired.

Captain Roop Singh Stadium in the city had hosted Gwalior’s last international match in 2010 when Sachin Tendulkar smashed a famous double hundred.

Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Preview: All Eyes On Mayank Yadav, Fringe Players
  2. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: AUS-W Need 16 Runs In 48 Balls To Win Their Opener
  3. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings Final Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  4. Ireland Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Match On TV And Online
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25: Mumbai End 27-Year Wait, Seal 15th Title In Lucknow
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Rei Tachikawa's Goal Puts The Red Miners In Lead; JFC 1-0 EBFC In 2nd Half
  2. Jonas Eidevall Slams 'Amateurish' Women's Super League After Arsenal Fixture Congestion
  3. Premier League Rejects Manchester City's Request To Delay 2025-26 Season Start
  4. Luis Suarez Believes Bielsa Has 'Divided' Uruguay National Side With Tactics And Approach
  5. Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced To 18 Months After CAS Appeal
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  3. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  4. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  5. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Projections For Haryana And Jammu & Kashmir Polls After 6 PM Today
  2. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 61% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  3. Day In Pics: October 05, 2024
  4. Amid RG Kar Row, Fresh Protest Erupt Against Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In West Bengal, BJP Slams State Govt
  5. How BJP’s Muslim Candidates In Haryana Hope To Shift The Vote Base
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  2. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  3. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
  4. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 61% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'