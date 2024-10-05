India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

India are all set to meet Bangladesh in the first game of their three-match T20I series on Sunday, October 6 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. (More Sports News)
This match marks the stadium's debut as it hosts its first international game, four months after being inaugurated by Jay Shah, Kapil Dev, and other dignitaries in September 2023.
Seeking redemption after a 2-0 defeat in the Test series against India, Najmul Hossain Shanto's team is eager to make a strong impression. Bangladesh will look to finish off their tour on a bright note by winning the T20I series.
Ahead of the first match, Bangladesh skipper Shanto emphasized his team's determination to win the series, according to several media reports. He pointed out the fresh energy the new players bring and their goal to showcase high-quality, aggressive cricket.
With a promising squad filled with young talent, Bangladesh are ready to take on a formidable young India in the T20I series.
On the other hand, this will be India's first T20I series at home since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach. India toured Sri Lanka recently for a three-match T20I series, where they thrashed the home team 3-0 and are now looking forward to carry their winning momentum to home soil.
India's young players have plenty to prove. With a plucky young squad, they are eager to show the cricketing world that the T20 future of the team is in safe hands. They are ready to showcase their skills and potential in the series against Bangladesh.
India Vs Bangladesh T20I: Head To Head
India are the predicted winners, boasting an incredible record of 13-1 against Bangladesh in the 14 T20Is the two sides have faced since 2009.
India Vs Bangladesh T20I: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wicket-keeper), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Jaker Ali Anik (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan.
India Vs Bangladesh T20I: Live Streaming
When to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match?
The India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will be played on Sunday, October 6 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior at 7pm IST.
Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match In India?
Live streaming of IND vs BAN 1st T20I will be on JioCinema app and website for free. Meanwhile, the Live telecast of IND vs BAN 1st T20I will be done on Sports 18-1 SD, Sports 18-1 HD, Sports 18-2 (Hindi) TV channels.
Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match In BAN?
GTV will live telecast the IND vs BAN 1st T20I on TV in Bangladesh and Live streaming will be on T Sports app.