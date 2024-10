India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Scores: Men In Blue Bowl First Against Bangla Tigers In Series Opener; Check Playing XIs

Indian cricket team players during the practice session. Photo: X | Inside Sport

Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh being played at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side will try to open the three-match bilateral series with a victory. Najmul Hossain Shanto's team suffered a 2-0 clean sweep in the Test series and now will try to register their first win of the tour. Follow all the updates and live scores of the first IND Vs BAN, T20I match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Oct 2024, 06:38:17 pm IST IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Scores: Toss Update Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh. Playing XIs: India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

6 Oct 2024, 06:20:04 pm IST IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Scores: Mayank, Nitish Doing Bowling Practice The young speed gun Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy can be seen doing bowling drills. Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel was helping Mayank with his run-up. Can they make their debut today? We will see in a few minutes.

6 Oct 2024, 06:05:18 pm IST IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Scores: Full Squads India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon