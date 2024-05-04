Cricket

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Ruled Out Of Season With Injury, LSG Coach Justin Langer Confirms

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer said Mayank Yadav sustained a grade 1 lower abdominal tear in the same area where he was injured earlier. The 21-year-old Delhi fast bowler picked up seven wickets and bowled a delivery that clocked 155kph in Indian Premier League 2024

Advertisement

Mayank Yadav, LSG vs RCB, IPL 2024 match 15, BCCI photo
Mayank Yadav played four matches in Indian Premier League 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav will not take further part in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season, the franchise's head coach Justin Langer confirmed on Saturday (May 4). Yadav had sustained a grade 1 lower abdominal tear during the team's clash against Mumbai Indians. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)

Langer told the media that the tearaway pacer sustained a tear in the same area where he was injured earlier. "He's (Mayank Yadav) had a scan. He's got a small tear in a similar area to where his last one (injury) was. So, it's very unfortunate. We saw the impact he had when he came back into the game,” the former Australia opener said.

Advertisement

“No, we'll be praying that he can play, hopefully, in the play-offs, but I am a realist as well. It'll probably be difficult for him to get up for the back-end of the tournament," Langer said when asked about Yadav's fitness status.

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav after helping the team beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League 2024, match 15. - BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024: India Cap On Mayank Yadav's Mind After Match-Winning Pace Display For LSG

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 21-year-old Delhi speedster played four IPL 2024 matches and picked up seven wickets. He took the league by storm with a delivery that clocked 155kph.

But Yadav first got injured against Gujarat Titans and left the field with a side strain after bowling a solitary over. He had to go through a four-week rehabilitation and returned against MI but broke down again after bowling 3.1 overs.

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
IPL2024: Brett Lee Blames LSG Leadership For Mayank Yadav Getting Injured On Comeback

BY PTI

Langer added that India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too has spoken about how fast bowlers need to deal with injuries. “There will always be a lot of discussion about fast bowlers, and I know he spoke to [Jasprit] Bumrah after the game and he reassured him that if he's going to be a fast bowler, a part of his journey as a young fast bowler, he's going to get injuries.

“So, in my experience, every young fast bowler, probably until they get to 25 or 26, is going to experience different injuries. It's the most unfortunate. He's got huge potential,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates