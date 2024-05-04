Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav will not take further part in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season, the franchise's head coach Justin Langer confirmed on Saturday (May 4). Yadav had sustained a grade 1 lower abdominal tear during the team's clash against Mumbai Indians. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)
Langer told the media that the tearaway pacer sustained a tear in the same area where he was injured earlier. "He's (Mayank Yadav) had a scan. He's got a small tear in a similar area to where his last one (injury) was. So, it's very unfortunate. We saw the impact he had when he came back into the game,” the former Australia opener said.
“No, we'll be praying that he can play, hopefully, in the play-offs, but I am a realist as well. It'll probably be difficult for him to get up for the back-end of the tournament," Langer said when asked about Yadav's fitness status.
The 21-year-old Delhi speedster played four IPL 2024 matches and picked up seven wickets. He took the league by storm with a delivery that clocked 155kph.
But Yadav first got injured against Gujarat Titans and left the field with a side strain after bowling a solitary over. He had to go through a four-week rehabilitation and returned against MI but broke down again after bowling 3.1 overs.
Langer added that India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too has spoken about how fast bowlers need to deal with injuries. “There will always be a lot of discussion about fast bowlers, and I know he spoke to [Jasprit] Bumrah after the game and he reassured him that if he's going to be a fast bowler, a part of his journey as a young fast bowler, he's going to get injuries.
“So, in my experience, every young fast bowler, probably until they get to 25 or 26, is going to experience different injuries. It's the most unfortunate. He's got huge potential,” he said.
(With PTI inputs)