The 21-year-old hopes that his splendid beginning in the big-ticket league leads to an India call-up. "Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both the matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most,” Mayank said after LSG’s win over RCB in Bengaluru.