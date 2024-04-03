Coming up with his second match-winning performance in as many games, tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav produced a spell of dreams to power Lucknow Super Giants to victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 15 of Indian Premier League 2024. And he is not done yet. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
The 21-year-old hopes that his splendid beginning in the big-ticket league leads to an India call-up. "Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both the matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most,” Mayank said after LSG’s win over RCB in Bengaluru.
In addition to Green, Mayank dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar and gave away just 14 runs in his four overs. The youngster had missed the last season owing to injury and he realises how important fitness is.
“There are a lot of factors to bowl quick - diet, sleep, training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery - ice bath,” he said.
LSG captain KL Rahul was effusive in his praise for the speedster, who had scalped three wickets in the Lucknow franchise's previous game against Punjab Kings too. Though Rahul is the one having to bear the brunt of Mayank's rockets as the wicketkeeper, the India batter is not complaining.
“One ball hit me really hard, so happy to see Mayank bowl the way he's been bowling. He's waited patiently for a year, he's working really hard, he's really professional, has a great temperament,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis too acknowledged Mayank's brilliance. “It is the new action you haven't faced before, and if they have pace then you need time to get used to it. But his ability to control length and have accuracy is impressive," du Plessis said after RCB suffered their third defeat in four IPL 2024 matches.
"You need two guys to bat through and get a partnership which we were not able to do. We need the strong characters in the dressing room to put their hand up,” du Plessis added.
