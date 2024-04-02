Clocking 156.7 kmph, Pacer Mayank Yadav on Tuesday shattered the record for the fastest delivery of Indian Premier League 2024 during Lucknow Super Giants' match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. ( Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Mayank Yadav created this record on the first ball of the seventh over of the RCB inning which was the second over of his spell. This was also the fourth-fastest ball of all time in IPL. He broke his own record that he had established with a 155.8 kmph stunner in LSG's win over Punjab Kings in his debut match.
The player of the match in his debut IPL match, Yadav troubled RCB batters with his extreme pace and finished with spectacular figures of 3 for 14 in his four overs.
Wrecked by Yadav's pace, RCB failed to chase 182 and lost the match by 28 runs.
Mayank was introduced into the attack in the last of the powerplay and immediately struck with the wicket of Glenn Maxwell on his fourth ball. Maxwell looked to pull the young pacer, but was rushed by speed and could only manage to sky the ball which was ultimately taken by Nicholas Pooran.
The Australian heavyweight was sent back for a two-ball duck.
Yadav then knocked the off stump of Cameron Green in the eighth over sending the Australian back for run-a-ball 9.
The 21-year-old then returned to dismiss a well-set Rajat Patidar for 29 off 21 balls.
The speedster hovered around the 150 kmph mark for the entirety of his spell and consistently breached it to hurry the RCB batters.
Batting first after losing the toss, KL Rahul's men reached 181/5. Quinton de Kock scored 81 off 56 balls while Nicholas Pooran provided the final fireworks with a quickfire 21-ball 40 not out.
For RCB, Maxwell picked up two wickets for 23 runs.
In reply, the home team's chase was derailed by a rapid Mayank Yadav and once the speedster was introduced into the attack, RCB never looked like coming close to the target. RCB were folded for 153 losing the match by 28 runs.