LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Young Mayank Yadav Bowled Serious Heat, Says Super Giants Bowling Coach Morne Morkel

Chasing 200 for victory, PBKS' innings faltered despite Shikhar Dhawan (70) and Bairstow (42) putting up a century partnership thanks to the right-arm pacer's willingness to give it his all

Updated on:
Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Morne Morkel on Saturday said young Mayank Yadav generated some serious and disconcerting pace, which was a pleasing sight for the side as it aims to go the distance in the Indian Premier League. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Streaming)

The 21-year-old Mayank bowled at a very good pace, with most of his deliveries clocking upwards of 150 as he got rid of dangerous opener Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma at a time when it seemed Punjab Kings would be runaway winners in Lucknow.

Chasing 200 for victory, PBKS' innings faltered despite Shikhar Dhawan (70) and Bairstow (42) putting up a century partnership thanks to the right-arm pacer's willingness to give it his all.

Mayank, playing his maiden IPL game, returned miserly figures of 3/27 in his four overs, which broke the back of the PBKS' chase.

"Young Mayank bowled serious heat and got the wickets. It was tough last year as he got injured after the first warm-up game. We're managing him better. He ran in and that was the pleasing thing," said Morkel, a former South African pace-bowling star.

"We asked the guys to do the basics well on a good wicket. Told him to stick to his lengths and use bouncers. Proud he ran in and bowled gas despite the humidity. How the wicket would play was an unknown, we had to sum up conditions and use them."

Player of the Match Mayank said he wasn't nervous playing his first IPL game adding that he just did what his seniors told him to do.

"I've always heard from others there's nervousness in debuts but that goes away after the first ball. The plan was to not be under too much pressure and to bowl at the stumps and use the pace as much as possible.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Nicholas Pooran, right, hugs teammate Mayank Yadav as they celebrate their team's victory over Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow. - AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Debutant Mayank Yadav Stars In Lucknow Super Giants' 21-Run Win Over Punjab Kings

BY PTI

"There was the thought to mix up the pace initially but the wicket helped and the skipper told me to bowl gas. The debut wicket was the favourite. Coming off the injury last season was tough, I'd set my goal to debut at a young age but injuries were a setback," added Mayank.

Shikhar said Liam Livingstone getting injured really put a spanner in PBKS' works even as he admitted Mayank's pace "outsmarted" his side.

"They (LSG) played well, Livi got injured which impacted us. He'd have come in at 4. Mayank bowled really well. His pace outsmarted us.

"It was nice facing him, surprised me with that pace. Knew as an experienced player I'd use it. But he figured it out and bowled yorkers to keep me down to a dot and a single. I was mindful and told my partners to use the short side.

"He bowled at Prabh's body and got him out. Told Jitesh to leave Mayank and take on the other bowlers but they bowled well too and then used the pressure against us," said Dhawan.

