South Africa vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: Albie Morkel Backs Off-Colour Dewald Brevis Ahead Of Super 8

Dewald Brevis has so far scored 50 runs in the three games played so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026-preview
South Africa's Dewald Brevis plays a shot at the super over during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • South Africa have already qualified for the Super 8 after winning all three match so far

  • Dewald Brevis recent form has been a cause of concern in the ongoing World Cup

  • Brevis smashed a century in the recently concluded SA20 final while playing for Pretoria Capitals

Dewald Brevis possesses 'X' factor which no one should try and tinker with, said South Africa's specialist consultant coach Albie Morkel ahead of team's final group league game against UAE here on Wednesday.

Brevis has totalled only 50 runs in the tournament so far with scores of 23, 21 and 6 in three games. His form is the only worry for the Proteas ahead of their marquee Super 8s game against India in Ahmedabad on February 22.

Asked if there has been a chat with the youngster, Morkel replied: "Like I said, there's no chats. I mean, we see him as an X-Factor player. We feel if you sort of ask him to play a certain way, you take away that X Factor." Morkel feels that Brevis' high-risk, high-reward game at times can frustrate fans but that will also bring in the best results.

"And he's going to break your heart at some stage, but he's also going to win you games. So the best way for us with him is just to let him be that guy. We've got enough guys around him who can play the situation if needed, but he's certainly our X Factor player." On skipper Aiden Markram's impactful knock against New Zealand the other evening in Ahmedabad, Morkel termed his skipper as a big event player.

"Aiden is a big tournament player. Most of our players had good tournaments during the SA20. So you come into a World Cup with guys in form, I think that's important. And then, like I said, he (Markram) knows when to step it up." He also explained why at times Markram hasn't been very effective during bilateral T20I series.

"Sometimes, and I don't want to play it down, but sometimes, playing a T20 series after a Test series, the guys are a little bit fatigued and that can obviously have an influence on their performance. But even if you look at his record in the previous World Cup, he's one of the best batters." What makes Markram special is the respect he gets in the change room.

"He's a good leader He's well respected. So I think that's the big difference," said Morkel.

