LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2024, Match 11 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Eye First Victory Against Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants are facing Punjab Kings in their second game of the season in the Indian Premier League 2024 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Nawabs are set to host the Punjab Kings in an interesting clash. LSG captain KL Rahul made a half-century along with Nicholas Pooran but still their team ended as the losing side. Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings also started on a winning note against Delhi Capitals but lost the last game with a few margin against RCB. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of LSG Vs PBKS match in IPL 2024, here

30 March 2024
30 March 2024
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in IPL 2024. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, Live Blog, IPL 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of match no. 11 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is set to host its first match of the season. The KL Rahul-led Lucknow will be eyeing their first victory of the season while Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings must be willing to come strong after being beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a close encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of match 11, LSG Vs PBKS in IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

