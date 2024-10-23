Cricket

India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable

India boast of a world-class bowling attack that can trouble the Australian batters in their own den, and Lee acknowledged that

Mohammad Shami-cricket
Mohammed Shami. Photo: X |@MdShami11
info_icon

Mayank Yadav should be on the plane to Australia if Mohammed Shami is not available for selection, asserted Brett Lee, one of the most devastatingly destructive bowlers, who has high hopes from the Indian pace sensation on the true, bouncy wickets Down Under. (More Cricket News)

Aiming to qualify for a third successive World Test Championship (WTC) final, India will be travelling to Australia next month to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and doubts remain over seasoned seamer Shami's selection in the squad for the five-match Test series.

"I can tell you that batters are okay when you bowl that 135-140 kmph speed, but when you bowl high 150s, I don't care who it is, no one wants to face that.

"He looks like someone who is a complete package, if Mohammed Shami is not ready, at least get him (Mayank) in the squad. I think he would do pretty well on these Australian wickets," Lee told Fox Cricket.

Nitish Kumar Reddy. - X/BCCI
India Squad For Australia Tour Expected On October 28; Nitish Kumar Reddy In Contention

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Shami has not played since featuring in the final of the ODI World Cup last November, and even though he went full tilt at the nets recently, India skipper Rohit Sharma is averse to taking an "undercooked" version of the seamer to Australia.

Former Aussie pacer Lee knows a thing or two about batters' discomfort while standing up to express pace.

Lee said, "The great thing is with me that I get to work on the IPL and see a lot of good young Indian cricketers. Mayank Yadav, to watch his first IPL game recently, hit 157 kmph first up in his first game.

"Unfortunately, his franchise probably brought him a little early and he did his side again.

"They put him in cotton wool for a bit. The great thing about India is that they are not worried about how much cricket someone has played or hasn't played, if he is ready to go, get him in there. I actually love that theory," Lee added.

India boast of a world-class bowling attack that can trouble the Australian batters in their own den, and Lee acknowledged that.

"Ashwin is approaching 600 wickets, he has got that beautiful shape when he bowls spin. He can bowl with the new ball as well but I think if India have to win there, then Shami (provided he is fit) can definitely hold the key.

KL Rahul captained Lucknow Super Giants in their first three IPL seasons. - X/LucknowIPL
LSG To Release KL Rahul For IPL Mega Auction? Report Suggests Mayank Yadav Could Be Retained Instead

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Jasprit Bumrah, we all know how good he is, he can bowl both ways, he is a great exponent of reverse swing. Mohammed Siraj knows how to make the new ball talk.

"On wickets like Perth, Adelaide, for me it's the combination, these three fast bowlers with Ashwin as the spinner. Then they have got options with guys like who are part-time spinners. But you need to have those three quicks firing if India wants to win," Lee said.

'India don't want to bow down'

Lee described the Indian team as a "powerhouse that don't want to bow down" to anyone, cautioning his compatriots who will take on the Asian giants from November 22.

Lee's remarks came after India's eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test earlier this week.

"This day and age, India is a powerhouse that don't want to bow down. They know how to win, and they know they can beat Australia; they know they can beat the Kiwis. They know they can beat anyone on any given day," Lee said.

Commenting on India's outing in the Bengaluru Test against the Kiwis, Lee felt that they might have got influenced by 'Bazball', leading to playing some loose shots.

"India just didn't go into their shell. Maybe it's Bazball brushing off on other cricketers around the world," he noted.

"I know that India won't be proud of the way they played. They played some pretty loose shots."

India's decision to bat first in overcast conditions raised eyebrows, as the team was bowled out for 46 in the first innings of the opening Test, its lowest Test score at home.

Lee said the side needs to "weigh up the risk factor" and added the Indians should have judged the conditions better.

"But, you've got to weigh up the risk factor as well. There are times when you've got to go, 'Okay, well, maybe the big shots aren't working today'.

"Maybe, just rein it in a little bit. I don't think they sort of summed up the conditions as quickly as what they should have done," Lee said.

India play two more Tests against New Zealand -- Pune (October 24-28) and Mumbai (November 1-5) -- before leaving for Australia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: IND Blues Strike Early As Oman Face Early Turmoil At 59/3 In 9 Overs
  2. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable
  3. IND-A Vs OMA, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Oman Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma And Co Practice Hard In Pune Ahead Of 2nd Test - In Pics
  5. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup: PAK-A Win By 114 Runs To Book Place In Semifinals
Football News
  1. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: Unai Emery & Jhon Duran’s Frustration - A Passion for Playing In Victory
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  3. Champions League: Nuri Sahin Calls Substitutions A 'Mistake' In Dortmund's 2-5 Collapse Against Real Madrid
  4. Juventus 0-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Thiago Motta 'Take Responsibility' For Maiden Defeat
  5. Premier League: Head Coach Thomas Frank Aiming To Rediscover Brentford’s Character
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  2. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  3. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  4. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  5. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
  2. Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court
  3. Mumbai Police Makes 11th Arrest In Baba Siddique Murder Case
  4. Full List: JMM Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  5. Centre Raps Social Media Platform X Over Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. The Two-State Solution To Israel-Palestine Is Dead And Gone: Iranian Envoy 
  4. Turkey, Pakistan & More Eye Membership As BRICS Moves Towards Expansion And 'Strengthening Multilateralism'
  5. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Swamps Provinces In Widespread Flooding; Many People Trapped
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested