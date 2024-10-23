LSG To Release KL Rahul For IPL Mega Auction? Report Suggests Mayank Yadav Could Be Retained Instead

"The LSG management, including mentor Zaheer Khan and coach Justin Langer, has analysed his stats and it has emerged that the team has almost lost all matches where KL has batted long and scored runs. That indicates that his strike rate doesn't match the momentum of the game. With the Impact Player rule, the scores are getting higher. You can't afford to have someone taking so much time at the top of the order," a Times of India report quoted IPL sources as saying.