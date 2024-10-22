India Squad For Australia Tour Expected On October 28; Nitish Kumar Reddy In Contention

Young seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is in contention of getting his maiden Test call-up when selectors meet next week to finalise the squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. (More Cricket News)
Media reports stated that selectors will meet in Pune after the India-New Zealand second Test to decide the squad and Reddy is being looked upon as a seam-bowling all-rounder that will come handy in Australian conditions. As per PTI, the squad will be revealed on Monday, October 28.
The 21-year-old Reddy made his India debut earlier this month against Bangladesh in T20Is and won the Player Of The Match award in just his second match. Reddy had, earlier this year, impressed with SunRisers Hyderabad in his debut Indian Premier League season. Reddy is also in the India A squad that will tour Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Shardul Thakur too remains in contention for the all-rounder's spot. Thakur last played a Test match in December 2023 against South Africa in Centurion. The all-rounder, who is currently playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, played a crucial role in India's memorable win at the Gabba in the 2021-22 tour to Australia.
PTI also reported that pacers Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana, who both impressed in this year's IPL, might be in contention too.
India will play five Tests against Australia with the first Test beginning November 22 in Perth. The fifth and final Test in Sydney will start on January 3 next year. Since, it is a long tour, India will be travelling with a big contingent which will also include net bowlers.
India have managed to defeat Australia twice on their last two tours. In 2018-19, India won their first ever Test series in Australia and then the Men In Blue repeated the same feat in 2021-22. Both series went 2-1 in the favour of the Indian team.
Due to these twin defeats at home, Australia have not been able to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2014-15.