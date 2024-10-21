India A Squad For Australia Tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns

In-form Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran is the vice captain of the side. With captain Rohit Sharma set to miss one of the first two matches of the five-Test series, Easwaran is the front-runner to fill in as a reserve opener. Sai Sudharsan has also found a place in the India A squad and the left-hander alongside captain Gaikwad will also stake claim for the reserve opener's role in the senior team.