IND Vs Ban, 1st T20I Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh As Mayank, Nitish Make Debut

India are up against Bangladesh for the first T20I match of the bilateral series in Gwalior. Here are the toss update and playing XIs of the IND Vs BAN cricket match

mayank yadav and nitish kumar reddy X bcci
Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy make T20I debut in Gwalior. Photo: X | BCCI
India are facing Bangladesh in the first T20I match at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday. The stage is set for a dashing inauguration of the bilateral T20I series. (Match Blog | Streaming)

Toss Update

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (L) with head coach Gautam Gambhir. - Photo: X | Rosh
India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mayank Yadav was handed his T20I debut cap by Murali Karthik and Nitish Kumar Reddy got his cap from Parthiv Patel. Both are part of the broadcasting team. Varun Chakravarthy is included in the playing XI after getting a national call-up after a long time.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for India. Harshit Rana has to wait longer for his international debut. Tilakr Varma, Ravi Bishnoi and Jitesh Sharma also missed out in the series opener.

