India are facing Bangladesh in the first T20I match at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday. The stage is set for a dashing inauguration of the bilateral T20I series. (Match Blog | Streaming)
Toss Update
Playing XIs:
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Mayank Yadav was handed his T20I debut cap by Murali Karthik and Nitish Kumar Reddy got his cap from Parthiv Patel. Both are part of the broadcasting team. Varun Chakravarthy is included in the playing XI after getting a national call-up after a long time.
Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for India. Harshit Rana has to wait longer for his international debut. Tilakr Varma, Ravi Bishnoi and Jitesh Sharma also missed out in the series opener.