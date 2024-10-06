India will kickstart the three-match T20I bilateral series against Bangladesh with the first T20I at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Tilak Varma replaced Shivam Dube in the Indian squad after suffering a back injury during the practice sessions. Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy are in the fray for their respective international debuts.
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had already hinted that Abhishek Sharma would open the innings with Sanju Samson but he stayed quiet on the speedster Mayank Yadav's possible debut.
Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading the Bangla side in the T20Is after witnessing a clean sweep in the two-match Test series. Mahmudullah, Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman are other experienced players in the Bangladesh squad.
India Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Full Squads
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana
Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon
India Vs Bangladesh: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
India and Bangladesh have played against each other in 14 matches and India have won 13 of them while Bangladesh have won only one match.
Total matches played - 14
India won - 13
Bangladesh won - 1
India Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mehadi Hasan
India Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Weather Report
The first T20I match will be played at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior and there is no threat of washout or rain on Sunday. The weather is expected to be clear and conditions will be suitable for a T20I match with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius during the night.
India Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Pitch Report
The pitch at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior is best-suitable for batters. The strip assists seamers and offers even bounce which makes it a batting paradise. The first T20I is expected to witness a run-feast in Gwalior though 65 per cent of wickets are taken by seamers at this ground. A high-scoring match is on the cards.
India Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Match Prediction
India are expected to win the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior. As per Google trends and comparisons, India have an 85 per cent chance of winning the match in comparison to Bangladesh's 15 per cent.