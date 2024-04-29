Cricket

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Back To Peak Fitness, Set To Return Against Mumbai Indians

Mayank, who repeatedly bowled 155-plus thunderbolts, got back-to-back 'player of the match' awards in the first two games before sustaining a strain after bowling one over in his third game

BCCI/IPL
Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav had been sidelined with a lower abdominal strain Photo: BCCI/IPL
India's newest pace sensation Mayank Yadav has completely recovered from his lower abdominal strain and is expected to be listed in the playing 12 for Lucknow Super Giants' home IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Preview | Key Battles)

Mayank, who repeatedly bowled 155-plus thunderbolts, got back-to-back 'player of the match' awards in the first two games before sustaining a strain after bowling one over in his third game.

LSG vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler in the tournament - X/@mipaltan
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Key Battles To Look Forward To

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 21 year-old is back to peak fitness after three weeks of complete rehabilitation.

"Mayank is fit and he has passed all his fitness tests and (we're) excited (to) have him back playing potential 12 tomorrow," Morkel said at a pre-match press conference.

Mayank has so far taken six wickets in three games.

